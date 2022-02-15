PurposePoint Names Former NFL & NBA Exec, Paul Epstein, Chief Impact Officer.

PurposePoint announces Paul Epstein as new Chief Impact Officer PurposePoint is a leadership, organization development, and media consulting company.

ROCHESTER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PurposePoint, a rapidly growing organizational development and media consulting company based in Rochester, Michigan, announced this week the appointment of Paul Epstein to the role of Chief Impact Officer.

Paul Epstein is a globally renowned public speaker, bestselling author, and subject matter expert on purpose-centered leadership and culture transformation. Epstein spent nearly 15 years as a pro sports executive for multiple NFL and NBA teams, global agencies, and the NFL league office. His impact includes the financial transformation of numerous NBA teams, to breaking every revenue metric in Super Bowl history as the NFL’s sales leader.

During his time serving as an executive in professional sports, Epstein served for several years as the San Francisco 49ers “Why Coach,” and founded the San Francisco 49ers Talent Academy. In 2020, Epstein also founded Purpose Labs and authored a best-selling book entitled “The Power of Playing Offense.”

In 2021, Epstein was invited to speak at The Purpose Summit, a three-day leadership conference hosted by PurposePoint, which brings hundreds of business leaders and thought leaders from around the world together each year to focus on the importance of individual and organizational purpose and impact. It was there that he met PurposePoint Founder and CEO, Davin Salvagno.

“From the moment Paul and I connected, I knew that there was a tremendous opportunity to make an immeasurable impact in this world together. Purpose and impact are two words that Paul’s life and work exudes, so we are beyond excited and grateful to have him join us on this journey as our new Chief Impact Officer,” said Salvagno.

With the addition of Epstein to the PurposePoint leadership team, Purpose Labs will also transition into a PurposePoint brand, effectively opening a second PurposePoint office in Los Angeles, California. In his role, Epstein will be responsible for leading PurposePoint’s efforts in helping organizations identify, measure, and increase their impact on their people, on their clients, and in the communities in which they serve.

Epstein shared, “Impact is about making a difference and leaving people and places better than we found them. There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey with than PurposePoint. It’s time to meet at the 50, so we can play offense ON PURPOSE, together.”

This spring, Epstein will return once again to The Purpose Summit stage, which will be held May 17-19 at the University of Notre Dame. The summit this year is presented by PurposePoint, in partnership with the Lippert Academy of Leadership. Lippert, a $4B publicly traded global manufacturing company who sent over two dozen leaders to the summit in 2021, was pivotal in bringing the summit to the iconic campus in South Bend, Indiana. Over the course of three days, The Purpose Summit is expected to bring hundreds of business leaders and thought leaders from around the globe together to focus on leading self, leading others, and leading impact with a theme of championing business as a force for good in the world. For more information, visit www.ThePurposeSummit.com

About PurposePoint

Founded in 2018, PurposePoint is an organizational development and media consulting company that specializes in motivational speaking, executive coaching, leadership training, strategic planning, digital communications, web development, and social media management services for organizations across the globe. For more information, please visit www.PurposePoint.com