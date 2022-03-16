Hundreds of Leaders Set to Convene for Purpose Summit at University of Notre Dame

Purpose Summit 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium Purpose Summit 2022 Speakers Purpose Summit 2022 Logo

The three-day leadership conference is expected to bring together hundreds of CEOs, business leaders, and thought leaders from across the globe.

Lippert (NYSE:LCII)

ELKHART, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert™) and PurposePoint™ are proud to present the Purpose Summit 2022, May 17-19th at the University of Notre Dame. The three-day leadership conference is expected to bring hundreds of CEOs, business leaders, and thought leaders from across the globe together to focus on how they can lead themselves and their organizations more purposefully - with an emphasis on making business as a force for good.

The lineup of speakers for this year’s summit features insightful and inspiring speakers and authors including keynote talks from Chester Elton, Garry Ridge, Frank Cooper III, Jason Lippert, Amish Shah, Paul Epstein, April Hansen, Antonia Hock, Rich Sheridan, Matt Breitfelder, Sam Thevanayagam, Joe Colavito, Nick Craig, Scott Jeffrey Miller, and Steve Lowisz. The event also includes additional speakers and panel discussions designed for specific learning tracks including human resources, finance, marketing, and general business. Attendees will have an opportunity to network with speakers, sponsors, and other attendees. There will also be an exclusive session for CEOs.

“It is clear, especially now, that the world needs business leaders to join forces and leverage the incredible opportunities and responsibilities we have before us to make a positive impact in the lives of others. Not one single organization, entity, or individual can do it alone. As a company, it is important to stay focused on our own cultural journey while finding ways to support other businesses trying to develop healthy cultures, no matter where they are on their path. Every journey begins with finding and then committing to a purpose. We are energized by the opportunity to bring hundreds of leaders together for the Purpose Summit to focus on the importance of leadership and culture, and showing through real examples in business, how it can have a massive impact on the world. We know the summit will help business leaders better understand how to take intentional steps that will lead to the results so many of us want and so desperately need right now. One step at a time, we can easily demonstrate how business can help make the world a better place now and for generations to come,” said Jason Lippert, President and CEO of Lippert.

“Four years ago, when we started this journey, we knew that the currency of the workplace was rapidly shifting; that while compensation will always matter, finding purpose in our work matters now more than it ever has before. Our greatest responsibility as leaders is who we help others become. It is for this reason that hundreds of leaders from around the world are gathering at the Purpose Summit, to focus on how we can lead ourselves and lead others, so that we lead impact where it matters most together,” said Davin Salvagno, CEO and Founder of PurposePoint.

The summit will take place in various venues across the campus, including Notre Dame Stadium. Attendees will enjoy an under-the-lights evening reception inside the stadium and experience the historic college football venue. To view the full agenda, purchase tickets, and explore sponsorship opportunities, please visit ThePurposeSummit.com.

About PurposePoint™

Founded in 2018, PurposePoint is a Michigan-based leadership and organizational development company that specializes in motivational speaking, executive coaching, leadership training, strategic planning, digital communications, web development, and social media management services for organizations across the globe. For more information, please visit www.PurposePoint.com

About Lippert™

With over 90 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, Lippert™ is a leading, global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered products and customized solutions dedicated to shaping, growing, and bettering the RV, marine, automotive, commercial vehicle, and building products industries, and their adjacent markets. Lippert also serves a broad array of aftermarket segments, supplying best-in-class products designed to enhance recreational pursuits, both on the road and on the water. From powerful towing technology and automated RV leveling systems, to boating furniture and one-of-a-kind shade solutions — Lippert combines strategic manufacturing capabilities with the power of our winning team culture to deliver unrivaled Customer Service, award-winning Innovation, and premium Products to every industry and person we serve.