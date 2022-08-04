Purpose Summit Leadership Film Set to Show in Hundreds of Theaters Across US & Canada

Garry Ridge Speaks at The Purpose Summit at Notre Dame Dr. Amber Selking and Davin Salvagno Speaking at The Purpose Summit at Notre Dame The Purpose Summit Experience in Theaters

The Inspirational Film, Based off of The Purpose Summit Held at Notre Dame Earlier This Year, Will Run in Hundreds of Theaters This Fall.

ROCHESTER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PurposePoint, presenters of The Purpose Summit, today announced a major collaboration with MetaMedia, the world’s first global entertainment platform that delivers movies, premium content and live events to theaters, to deliver an interactive movie experience to hundreds of theaters across the United States and Canada this fall. The film will aptly be named The Purpose Summit Experience™.

The film is expected to be a 2.5-hour interactive leadership experience based on the three-day leadership summit that brought hundreds of companies from around the world this past May to The University of Notre Dame.

The lineup of speakers from The Purpose Summit featured in the film include insightful and inspiring authors and thought leaders including Garry Ridge (CEO of WD40 Company), Chester Elton (Best-selling Author and CoFounder of The Culture Works), Davin Salvagno (Founder & CEO of PurposePoint), Dr. Amber Selking (Author & Founder of Selking Performance Group), Jason Lippert (CEO of Lippert), Amish Shah (CEO of KemKrest), Paul Epstein (Bestselling Author and CIO of PurposePoint), April Hansen (Group President of Aya Healthcare), Rich Sheridan (Author and CEO of Menlo Innovations), Sam Thevanayagam (CEO of Parts Life Inc.), as well as several other guest apppearances.

In addition to being inspired and motivated by a series of insightful talks, moviegoers will benefit from thought provoking questions to help them better lead themselves and lead others. A Purpose Summit app is also expected to be launched with the film for viewers to follow along and provide a more interactive experience than a typical movie or documentary.

“When we started this journey four years ago, we knew that the currency of the workplace was rapidly shifting; that while compensation will always matter, finding purpose and meaning in our work matters more now than it ever has before. Our greatest responsibility as leaders is who we help others become. It is for this reason that hundreds of leaders from around the world gathered at the Purpose Summit this past May at Notre Dame, to focus on how we can lead ourselves and lead others, so that we can lead impact where it matters most together. This film is one more step towards how we will turn the Great Resignation into the Great Restoration,” said Davin Salvagno, CEO & Founder of PurposePoint.”

“MetaMedia is so pleased to support the delivery of ‘The Purpose Summit Experience™ exclusively to cinemas who are part of the MetaMedia network,” said Jason Brenek, CEO & Founder of MetaMedia. “This inspirational leadership summit is the next step in what we believe is the evolution of the cinema experience. Through MetaMedia, we’re empowering organizations, communities and cine-mas to interact and collaborate in a way that they never could before. For this event, we firmly believe that executives, entrepreneurs and employers around the world will all benefit from this experience.”

The film is slated to be delivered to theaters this September by MetaMedia, beginning with a dedicated window for private showings, and then a Mid-October release to the public that will run through November in various markets. Additional information, as well as an official trailer, can be viewed at www.PurposeSummitExperience.com

About PurposePoint™

Founded in 2018, PurposePoint has become known as an architect of inspiring and impactful events such as The Purpose Summit, building upon its roots as a leadership and organizational development company based in Rochester, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.PurposePoint.com

About MetaMedia

MetaMedia is the first global entertainment platform that delivers movies, premium content and live events to cinemas and other venues around the world. Powered by Microsoft Azure, MetaMedia’s cloud-based platform provides for the secure, rapid and cost-effective delivery of big-screen entertainment to cinemas, drive-ins, arenas and other commercial venues. MetaMedia is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.MetaMedia.global

