February 11, 2022 – TWC Celebrates Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month

Date: February 11, 2022

AUSTIN – This month, the Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) celebrates education partners across the state participating in Career and Technical Education ( CTE ) programs through CTE Month, February 2022. CTE Month is a public awareness campaign that takes place each February to celebrate the value of CTE programs and the achievements of students who pursue a technical career across the state and country.

“Career and Technical Education programs play a critical role in addressing our state’s middle skills labor gap,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “It is important to highlight the advantages of hands-on, skills based education that provides young Texans exciting opportunities for high-wage, and in-demand careers throughout Texas’ growing industries.”

TWC supports CTE programs through multiple initiatives, including the Skills Development Fund (SDF) Dual Credit Program. SDF Dual Credit grants allow educational institutions and business partners across the state to develop training programs and Dual Credit opportunities that give students the ability to get a jumpstart on their education or career goals as they earn credits toward a degree or professional credential while still in school.

TWC ’s Jobs and Education for Texans ( JET ) grant program also helps community, state and technical colleges, as well as open-enrollment charter schools and school districts defray startup costs associated with developing or expanding CTE programs on their campuses. The 87th Texas Legislature invested in CTE growth in the state by allocating additional funding to JET through a partnership with the Texas Education Agency. Those additional funds will make approximately $65 million available to eligible applicants over the 2022-2023 biennium.

“Career and Technical Education programs provide students the resources needed to gain the skills that high-demand industries are looking for,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Providing this education at the high school level gives students a clear pathway toward a rewarding career upon graduation.”

TWC ’s Education Outreach teams at the state and regional levels partner with CTE faculty on school campuses to share information with Texas students about career readiness and exploration from the perspective of workforce experts. Education Outreach Specialists work in tandem with counselors, advisors, teachers, and parents to share labor market information and data to help support informed career exploration conversations with students, empowering them to make educated decisions about their plans beyond high school.

“ CTE training programs across the state are yet another career pathway opportunity for our students, and also create a pipeline of skilled labor that our Texas employers truly need,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Laying the foundation for skills training early on ensures our Texas employers will have the talent needed for years to come, which will keep our Lone Star State the best place to do business.”

In further support of Career and Technical Education in Texas, TWC launched CTE Signing Day in March 2019 after HR 241 by Representative James White passed during the 86th Texas Legislative Session. Texas CTE Signing Day encourages partnerships and articulation agreements between high schools and community/technical colleges and registered apprenticeship programs. These partnerships allow for college affordability with an emphasis on preparing students, who are the future workforce of Texas, for promising careers.

For more information on TWC ’s support of CTE programs, visit twc.texas.gov or email CareerInformation@twc.texas.gov.

