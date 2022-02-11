Submit Release
Additional Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce additional arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 1:30 pm, a suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. An additional suspect fled the scene in an awaiting vehicle.

 

Previously, on Friday, January 28, 2022, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of District Heights, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession of Unregistered Firearm.

 

As a result of the investigation, by detectives assigned to MPD’s Carjacking Task Force, the suspect was additionally charged with Robbery in relation to this offense.

 

On Thursday, February 10, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15-year old juvenile male, of Hyattsville, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto). Additionally, a 15 year-old juvenile, of District Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto).

 

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Prince George’s County Police Department for their assistance and collaboration in this case.

 

