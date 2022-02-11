Public Meeting Scheduled in Harrison County

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 Online starting at 12 p.m. In-person from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. WHERE: Online: www.txdot.gov In person: Hallsville Junior High School Cafeteria 1 Bobcat Lane Hallsville, TX 75650 WHAT: Proposed I-20 Widening Project

ATLANTA — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) proposes reconstructing and widening a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 20 from FM 450 to SH 43 in Harrison County. The interstate will be widened from four to six lanes and one-way frontage roads will be constructed. The proposed project is anticipated to require about 57 acres of new right of way and is expected to be constructed in phases.

The virtual meeting can be found online by logging on to TxDOT and searching ‘I-20 Hallsville to Marshall’ on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. The virtual meeting will begin by 12 p.m. and will be available through at least Wednesday, March. 9, 2022. The in-person option will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Hallsville Junior High School Cafeteria. Social distancing is encouraged.

The complete meeting notice can be viewed under Hearings and Meetings.