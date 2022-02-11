Submit Release
News Search

There were 861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,700 in the last 365 days.

Public Meeting Scheduled in Harrison County

WHEN:

Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

Online starting at 12 p.m.

In-person from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

 

WHERE:                      

Online: www.txdot.gov

In person: Hallsville Junior High School Cafeteria

1 Bobcat Lane

Hallsville, TX 75650

 

WHAT:                  

Proposed I-20 Widening Project

    

ATLANTA — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) proposes reconstructing and widening a 10-mile stretch of Interstate 20 from FM 450 to SH 43 in Harrison County. The interstate will be widened from four to six lanes and one-way frontage roads will be constructed. The proposed project is anticipated to require about 57 acres of new right of way and is expected to be constructed in phases.

The virtual meeting can be found online by logging on to TxDOT and searching ‘I-20 Hallsville to Marshall’ on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. The virtual meeting will begin by 12 p.m. and will be available through at least Wednesday, March. 9, 2022. The in-person option will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Hallsville Junior High School Cafeteria. Social distancing is encouraged.

The complete meeting notice can be viewed under Hearings and Meetings.

You just read:

Public Meeting Scheduled in Harrison County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.