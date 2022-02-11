Newly formed soloist Jordan Rys constantly displays his music talent by creating viral content for TikTok

Singer and songwriter Jordan Rys Jordan Rys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer and songwriter, Jordan Rys, uses TikTok to deliver viral song covers for his audience. The newly formed solo artist has developed ways to create quality content that his fans appreciate and has garnered 1.6 million followers. Covering popular songs like Masked Wolf's "Astronaut In The Ocean" and Kid Laroi's "Stay."

Jordan Rys draws inspiration from a variety of genres, including classic rock, old-school hip-hop, rap, R&B, Country, and modern pop. Jordan opted to try his hand as a solo artist after formerly being a member of the group "Three Guests." The young celebrity has hundreds of pieces under his belt and lots of unreleased songs in his repertoire. Jordan's music is inspired by his past experiences and relationships. Like paint on a canvas, he communicates his music through these songs.

One of the most significant moments in his life and career was when individuals close to him expressed surprise and doubt that he could ever make a living as a full-time musician. The young artist developed a great desire and devotion to music as a consequence of this. Jordan currently spends his time writing music and honing his musical skills and knowledge. Jordan is an expert in music software tools and also offers mixing & mastering, and songwriting services. With his business and music mentality, Rys has become one of the most well-known independent Gen Z performers across all social media platforms.

Jordan has almost 1.6 million followers across all social media channels. He expanded his platforms by delivering a fantastic product in his music and then taking the initiative to personally reach out and connect with his fans. He quickly became a sensation on TikTok, a new viral social media platform for creators and users. Jordan has performed at festivals, clubs, bars, and parties all throughout the country in recent years. Jordan's music has been described as "life-changing" by audience members at his live appearances. Rys is able to evoke excitement, astonishment, and tears all within the span of thirty minutes. According to his listeners, his song lyrics and melodies are eloquent.

For more information about Jordan Rys, please visit his website here.

