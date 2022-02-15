NIKSUN Unveils Supreme Eagle® III, its fastest most scalable platform to date

NIKSUN Logo

NIKSUN once again makes yet another breakthrough in the data capture and cyber-analytics space with its Supreme Eagle III platform.

Many people have been anxiously awaiting our next generation platform. Supreme Eagle III is well worth the wait.” — Dr. Parag Pruthi

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NIKSUN® Inc., the world leader in developing holistic cybersecurity and network performance monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of NIKSUN Supreme Eagle® III, a next-generation continuous data capture and cyber-analytics platform which offers industry leading speed and scalability. Supreme Eagle III offers 20x more computing power, 5x higher storage density (with unlimited expandability), and 60% less power consumption.

SE-III is NIKSUN’s next generation modular hardware platform providing line rate NIKSUN Knowledge Warehousing well into Multi-Tbps rates while simultaneously providing ultra-fast query response time. Supreme Eagle III has been purpose-built with super scale data in mind to solve the challenges arising from today’s 5-V network traffic explosion.

NIKSUN Supreme Eagle® III is a powerful innovative combination of high speed capture, parallel processing architecture working across thousands of cores, and unlimited storage expandability, to ensure peak speed and scalability. With its proprietary architecture, Supreme Eagle III delivers multi-threaded performance that tackles increasingly demanding and complex network traffic patterns, and ensures that full line rate processing well into Multi-Tbps is achieved without dropping a single packet. Supreme Eagle III supports virtually unlimited storage for any desired data retention period.

“Many people have been anxiously awaiting our next generation platform. Supreme Eagle III is well worth the wait.” said Dr. Parag Pruthi, Founder, Chairman & CEO of NIKSUN. “This is our fastest and most robust platform and is ready to take on any challenge. Properly installed and maintained, you will find out about any unauthorized activity and/or infrastructure issue within fractions of seconds.”

Supreme Eagle III has revolutionized network security and performance monitoring with continuous and high-speed lossless packet capture that is four times more efficient in comparison to other industry offerings. Its superior performance architecture results in the fastest incident prevention, containment, and management to best protect and optimize data centers and large-scale networks.

With its modular building block design, the Supreme Eagle III provides a unique solution that can meet any demand while significantly reducing operational costs, mean-time-to-resolution, and headaches.

About NIKSUN, Inc.

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real time and forensics-based cyber security and network performance management solutions for government & intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and large enterprises such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle, and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, visit NIKSUN's website at www.niksun.com.

