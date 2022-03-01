Spark Training Solutions, Railroad Safety & FRA Compliance Provider, Announces Executive To Lead Drug & Alcohol Testing
Our unparalleled services support the railroad industry in building safer work environments and now includes drug and alcohol program management.”ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spark Training Solutions, a railroad safety and Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) compliance provider, announced today that Holly Rainwater has joined the company as Vice President of Drug and Alcohol Programs.
— Katie Inouye , CEO and Founder, Spark Training Solutions
“We are excited to welcome Holly to our mission driven organization,” says Katie Inouye, CEO and founder of Spark Training Solutions. “Her expertise leading federally-mandated drug and alcohol programs for Class 1 railroads and working as a third-party administrator will be an invaluable addition to the Spark team and our customers.”
Ms. Rainwater has over 15 years of railroad enterprise experience managing onsite collections and working as Designated Employer Representative (DER) at a Class 1 railroad. She will lead the Spark Training Solutions’ initiative to support railroads and contractors in finding the most effective strategies to manage their drug and alcohol programs.
“Spark Training Solutions is a market leader in helping railroads and contractors with custom mobile compliance software,” Rainwater said. “I am eager to elevate our solution offering with drug and alcohol programs for the railroad industry.”
Anyone designated in Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations as a “safety-sensitive” employee is subject to DOT drug and alcohol testing. A railroad safety-sensitive employee is someone who holds a job that can impact both their own safety and the safety of the public. Effective March 4, 2022, the FRA is expanding the scope of its alcohol and drug regulation to cover mechanical employees.
Spark Training Solutions will host a webinar Thursday, March 10, 2022, where Ms. Rainwater will discuss recent changes to the Federal Railroad Administration’s drug and alcohol testing requirements.
About Spark Training Solutions
Spark Training Solutions is a leader in offering training and Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) compliance solutions in the railroad industry. Having set the industry standards for the CFR Part 243 Training Rule implementation, Spark Training Solutions also offers Rail Tasker™ a mobile application that supports the railroad industry in building safer work environments including operations testing, safety alert briefings, training, and now drug and alcohol program management. Rail Tasker is trusted by three Class 1 railroads and 60 short line railroads.
