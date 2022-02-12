Virginia Council on Problem Gambling Reminds Super Bowl Viewers "If You Bet, Know Your Limits"

Dr. Carolyn Hawley

Council Offers Resources for Those Seeking Help

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Sunday, people across the country will tune in to watch Super Bowl LVI, and more than 31 million of them plan to place a sports wager. The American Gaming Association estimates more than $7.61 billion will be wagered, up 78% from last year. As of February 2022, the unprecedented expansion of gambling in the last three years means that 30 states, including Virginia, currently offer some form of legal sports betting.

“For most adults, gambling can be a fun and entertaining experience, but there are risks involved” said Dr. Carolyn Hawley, President of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling. “It is critical to know the risks and have a plan before you gamble on the big game.”

Virginians are encouraged to consider the following tips to help keep gambling fun:

• Know the Game: Understand the odds and house edge. Over the long run, the house always wins.

• Make a Plan: Know how much you are willing to lose and how long you want to play – set limits of time and money.

• Risk: Know and respect your tolerance for risk.

• Money: Never borrow money to gamble. Don’t gamble money you cannot afford to lose.

• Team Up: Consider teaming up with a friend to help each other stick to your personal betting plan.

• Time: Set a timer on your phone to keep track of time spent betting.

• Balance: Balance gambling with other activities.

• Entertainment: Treat gambling as a form of entertainment and not a way to make money.

• Take A Break: When gambling is no longer fun, take a break.

• Expect to Lose: Hope to win but expect to lose. Remember, you are playing to have a good time – never chase your losses.

The Council offers a confidential and toll free helpline at: 1-888-532-3500.