US 190 at FM 2313 Intersection Improvement Project to Start Next Week

KEMPNER – Beginning Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, TxDOT contractor Texas Materials will be constructing safety improvements at the intersection of US 190 and FM 2313 in Kempner.

Improvements will include constructing a right turn lane from US 190 for motorists turning onto FM 2313 and installation of illumination at this location. Work will be mostly behind the curb; however, motorists are asked to watch for crews, avoid distractions, and to pay attention to road signs within the work zone.

It is anticipated that this project will be completed in approximately three months, weather permitting. 

