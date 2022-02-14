Food Logistics Honors Beans.ai CEO Nitin Gupta, Winner of the 2022 Rock Star of the Supply Chain Award
The annual Food Logistics award recognizes key players in the industry whose contributions have made an impact on the global cold food supply chain.
At Beans.ai, we are proud to play a role in revolutionizing the mapping navigation systems that help drivers and others reach precise destinations.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, named Nitin Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Beans.ai, the logistics company that optimizes high-density deliveries, as one of the winners of the 2022 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award. The award recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain.
“The pandemic has revealed an evident need for innovation and last-mile solutions in the food supply chain industry,” said Nitin Gupta, co-founder and CEO. “At Beans.ai, we are proud to play a role in revolutionizing the mapping navigation systems that help drivers and others reach precise destinations. Whether you are delivering groceries or prepared goods, we understand that time is of the essence.”
Beans.ai’s revolutionary technology has provided the framework for the last mile of delivery, working with food delivery companies like Uber Eats, Instacart, and more. Through customized geospatial data, they provide specific navigation details of a journey to complex destinations. Over the past year, the company has implemented key features that have revolutionized the food supply chain industry, introducing mapping solutions that are innovating the major pain points that food delivery workers face daily.
“Behind every great company is an even greater leader. And, the supply chain leaders receiving this award are no exception,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Within the last 18 months or so, the cold food chain has seen a lot of rock stars rise to the occasion. These rock stars developed platforms, integrated automation, and led teams through disruption after disruption. They’ve helped their companies pivot and adapt, and continue to do so with grace, agility, flexibility, and resilience. These rock stars are strong in so many ways. Congratulations to the true rock stars of the supply chain, who continue to keep the cold food chain moving.”
Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Food Logistics’ Jan/Feb 2022 print issue as well as online at www.FoodLogistics.com. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about other Food Logistics’ awards.
About Beans.ai
Beans.ai is a maps and routing company that creates hyper-accurate data for complex addresses and surrounding points of interest, including building entrances and stairwells, that prove critical in efficiently locating hard-to-find destinations. Access to Beans.ai’s data precisely navigates to the secondary address’s front door through a series of semantic waypoints. With over 10 million apartment units mapped, Beans.ai hosts the largest database of precise mapping locations in the United States. For additional information, please visit www.beans.ai.
About Food Logistics
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.
