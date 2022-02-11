St. Albans Barracks\\ Multiple violations
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2000657
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. A. Farmer
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/10/22 @ 0048 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple locations
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Violations of Conditions of Release 4 counts, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Scott Sheltra
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/10/2022, at approximately 0048 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a violation of a relief from abuse order. Investigation revealed that Sheltra, 44 years old of Richford, VT, violated an abuse prevention order, violated 2 sets of conditions – multiple conditions for a total of 4 counts, and he drove while his license was suspended criminally. He did this at multiple locations throughout the early morning.
Sheltra was issued a flash citation for 02.11.2022 at 1300 hours at Franklin County Superior Court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/11/22 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT:NOT IMAGED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.