Submit Release
News Search

There were 817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,757 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks\\ Multiple violations

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2000657

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. A. Farmer                    

STATION:  St. Albans                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 02/10/22 @ 0048 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple locations

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Violations of Conditions of Release 4 counts, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED:  Scott Sheltra                                             

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/10/2022, at approximately 0048 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a violation of a relief from abuse order. Investigation revealed that Sheltra, 44 years old of Richford, VT, violated an abuse prevention order, violated 2 sets of conditions – multiple conditions for a total of 4 counts, and he drove while his license was suspended criminally. He did this at multiple locations throughout the early morning.

Sheltra was issued a flash citation for 02.11.2022 at 1300 hours at Franklin County Superior Court for the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   02/11/22 @ 1300 hours         

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:  No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:NOT IMAGED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks\\ Multiple violations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.