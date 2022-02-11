St. Albans Barracks\\ Multiple violations

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A2000657

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. A. Farmer

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 02/10/22 @ 0048 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple locations

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Violations of Conditions of Release 4 counts, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Scott Sheltra

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/10/2022, at approximately 0048 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a violation of a relief from abuse order. Investigation revealed that Sheltra, 44 years old of Richford, VT, violated an abuse prevention order, violated 2 sets of conditions – multiple conditions for a total of 4 counts, and he drove while his license was suspended criminally. He did this at multiple locations throughout the early morning.

Sheltra was issued a flash citation for 02.11.2022 at 1300 hours at Franklin County Superior Court for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/11/22 @ 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:NOT IMAGED

