Skills Center Launches Health Care Support Program in Partnership with BJC
Program is a pathway to competitive work for adults with disabilities
BJC values inclusion and appreciates what each unique individual has to offer. This partnership has been in the making for a while now, and we are excited to celebrate and welcome graduates.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BCI Skills Center—a vocational training facility for adults with disabilities that partners with local businesses to create custom programs—is currently accepting students for its new Health Care Support program in partnership with BJC HealthCare. The first eight-week course begins in the spring and is open to five students.
— Shannon Norman
Upon graduation, students move directly into housekeeper positions at BJC HealthCare where their starting salary is $15 per hour. BJC is one of the largest nonprofit health care integrated delivery organizations in the country and employs more than 30,000 employees in its 15 area hospitals and multiple community health locations. BJC has generously donated all the equipment to create this program and replicate its work setting at the Skills Center.
“We were committed after our first tour of the facility where we had the opportunity to meet the caring BCI team and observe and interact with individuals working at the Skills Center,” said BJC Senior Human Resources Manager Shannon Norman. “BJC values inclusion and appreciates what each unique individual has to offer. This partnership has been in the making for a while now, and we are excited to celebrate and welcome graduates.”
Two hours of instructor-led vocational training will take place each day at the Skills Center. Students will learn how to clean patient rooms and common areas, replenish supplies, and operate various floor cleaning equipment. Students will spend an additional hour each day mastering in-demand soft skills such as effective communication with supervisors and peers, dealing with change, working independently, and workplace expectations.
Tuition funding is available for students from St. Charles and St. Louis counties.
“Graduates will be hired at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Progress West Hospital, or Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital in Creve Coeur,” said Skills Center Executive Director Todd Streff. “It’s exciting to see our programs expand into St. Louis County, especially with such a high-quality organization. Our graduates will join BJC ready to contribute their skills and talents. BJC’s exceptional culture means that they will continue to grow and achieve new goals as their BJC careers advance.”
Founded in 2019, the Skills Center is a first-of-its-kind vocational training facility for people with disabilities and other barriers to employment. The Skills Center co-creates its custom programs in partnership with local, inclusive-minded businesses. Upon graduating, students join the partner businesses where they work alongside non-disabled individuals while earning the same opportunities, responsibilities, benefits, and pay. Headquartered at 2026 Trade Center Dr. in St. Peters, Mo., the BCI Skills Center currently offers programs in manufacturing, hospitality, information technology, warehouse, and health care support. All Skills Center programs are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International, which assures a commitment to program and service quality with a focus on the satisfaction of those served.
Registration is required since space is limited. Applications are available at https://skillscenterstl.com/apply-now. For more information, call (636) 875-5251 or visit https://skillscenterstl.com.
The BCI Skills Center receives funding from the Developmental Disabilities Resource Board of St. Charles County and the Productive Living Board of St. Louis County. These are public taxing entities, commonly known as a "Senate Bill 40 Boards”, which enter into funding contracts with agencies that serve individuals with developmental disabilities.
