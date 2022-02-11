Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,776 in the last 365 days.

Skills Center Launches Health Care Support Program in Partnership with BJC

Program is a pathway to competitive work for adults with disabilities

BJC values inclusion and appreciates what each unique individual has to offer. This partnership has been in the making for a while now, and we are excited to celebrate and welcome graduates.”
— Shannon Norman
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BCI Skills Center—a vocational training facility for adults with disabilities that partners with local businesses to create custom programs—is currently accepting students for its new Health Care Support program in partnership with BJC HealthCare. The first eight-week course begins in the spring and is open to five students.

Upon graduation, students move directly into housekeeper positions at BJC HealthCare where their starting salary is $15 per hour. BJC is one of the largest nonprofit health care integrated delivery organizations in the country and employs more than 30,000 employees in its 15 area hospitals and multiple community health locations. BJC has generously donated all the equipment to create this program and replicate its work setting at the Skills Center.

“We were committed after our first tour of the facility where we had the opportunity to meet the caring BCI team and observe and interact with individuals working at the Skills Center,” said BJC Senior Human Resources Manager Shannon Norman. “BJC values inclusion and appreciates what each unique individual has to offer. This partnership has been in the making for a while now, and we are excited to celebrate and welcome graduates.”

Two hours of instructor-led vocational training will take place each day at the Skills Center. Students will learn how to clean patient rooms and common areas, replenish supplies, and operate various floor cleaning equipment. Students will spend an additional hour each day mastering in-demand soft skills such as effective communication with supervisors and peers, dealing with change, working independently, and workplace expectations.

Tuition funding is available for students from St. Charles and St. Louis counties.

“Graduates will be hired at Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Progress West Hospital, or Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital in Creve Coeur,” said Skills Center Executive Director Todd Streff. “It’s exciting to see our programs expand into St. Louis County, especially with such a high-quality organization. Our graduates will join BJC ready to contribute their skills and talents. BJC’s exceptional culture means that they will continue to grow and achieve new goals as their BJC careers advance.”

Founded in 2019, the Skills Center is a first-of-its-kind vocational training facility for people with disabilities and other barriers to employment. The Skills Center co-creates its custom programs in partnership with local, inclusive-minded businesses. Upon graduating, students join the partner businesses where they work alongside non-disabled individuals while earning the same opportunities, responsibilities, benefits, and pay. Headquartered at 2026 Trade Center Dr. in St. Peters, Mo., the BCI Skills Center currently offers programs in manufacturing, hospitality, information technology, warehouse, and health care support. All Skills Center programs are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International, which assures a commitment to program and service quality with a focus on the satisfaction of those served.

Registration is required since space is limited. Applications are available at https://skillscenterstl.com/apply-now. For more information, call (636) 875-5251 or visit https://skillscenterstl.com.

The BCI Skills Center receives funding from the Developmental Disabilities Resource Board of St. Charles County and the Productive Living Board of St. Louis County. These are public taxing entities, commonly known as a "Senate Bill 40 Boards”, which enter into funding contracts with agencies that serve individuals with developmental disabilities.

Dee Gerstenkorn
BCI (Boone Center, Inc.)
+1 636-875-5245
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Skills Center Launches Health Care Support Program in Partnership with BJC

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.