BCI, WCSW Partner to Meet Packaging Capacity and Increase Opportunities for Adults with Disabilities

Founded in 1959, Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) inspires and supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, challenging personal growth and development through a continuum of innovative employment opportunities. Headquartered at 200 Trade Center Dr. W in St. Peters, Mo., BCI currently employs more than 250 adults with disabilities under its organizational employment program and serves dozens more with employment services, vocational training, and follow-along services under its competitive employment program and Skills Center. For more information, call (636) 875-5279 or visit http://www.boonecenter.com/.

