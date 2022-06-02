BCI, WCSW Partner to Meet Packaging Capacity and Increase Opportunities for Adults with Disabilities

Partnership will strengthen both organizations’ ability to serve adults with developmental disabilities through meaningful employment

Our ultimate goal is to share sustainable, meaningful work with other organizations and create more jobs for people with disabilities throughout the region. It’s a solution that helps everyone.”
— BCI Chief Operations Officer Jack Guthrie
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boone Center, Inc. (BCI)—a nonprofit that improves the lives of adults with disabilities through employment opportunities—has partnered with Warren County Sheltered Workshop, Inc. (WCSW) in Truesdale, Mo. to expand job opportunities and production capacity for both organizations.

“We are proud to be seen as a center of excellence in both packaging and disability employment services, but it’s been a challenge to meet the growing demands of our packaging enterprise that supports our organizational employment program,” said BCI CEO Troy Compardo.

Headquartered in St. Peters, Mo., BCI is one of the largest contract packagers in the country and one of the largest employers of adults with developmental disabilities in the state.

The idea to add partners came out of BCI’s strategic planning process in 2021. By engaging other agencies who also employ adults with disabilities, they hoped to increase capacity and capabilities while serving everyone’s greater mission.

“Our ultimate goal is to share sustainable, meaningful work with other organizations and create more jobs for people with disabilities throughout the region,” said BCI Chief Operations Officer Jack Guthrie. “It’s a solution that helps everyone.”

BCI’s partnership with WCSW began in October and works well due to the organizations’ relatively close proximity. Located in neighboring Warren County, WCSW serves a different geographic region of adults with disabilities. However, the distance of just 27 miles between the two facilities provides seamless logistics for the supply chain.

When BCI approached WCSW Executive Director Jami Washburn with the idea, she had a list of 20 individuals with disabilities waiting to start work. The ISO-certified organization just needed the right mix of work to employ them.

Through discussion and analysis of WCSW’s capacity and future capabilities, BCI was able to bring on a new customer that matched the skills and capabilities of their new partner.

“Warren County Sheltered Workshop has been working with BCI as an outsource location for a while now,” said WCSW Executive Director Jami Washburn. “The partnership is important to our shared mission to inspire and support people with disabilities. We help people with disabilities to be successful and perform quality work for our customers.”

In addition to sharing production work, BCI also offers provides its partners with specialized training and services. Under the partnership agreement, all partners must use Nulogy, a supply chain and resource-planning platform, to manage estimates, orders, inventory and scheduling. Because of this requirement, BCI provides the license and training so that their packaging customers have full visibility into the extended supply chain. Also under the agreement, BCI commits to purchase or lease equipment as well as provide maintenance support to enhance a partner’s capabilities or throughput.
Outside of production, BCI also provides four hours of social services support each month. Together, the agencies can work together to tackle new employment processes, procedures or training for the partner’s adults with disabilities.

“As an agency accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, we have met internationally recognized standards for program quality,” added Compardo. “We believe it is important to share these practices in order to elevate and expand employment services for people with disabilities across Missouri. That’s really something to be excited about.”

Dee Gerstenkorn
BCI (Boone Center, Inc.)
+1 636-875-5245
About

Founded in 1959, Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) inspires and supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, challenging personal growth and development through a continuum of innovative employment opportunities. Headquartered at 200 Trade Center Dr. W in St. Peters, Mo., BCI currently employs more than 250 adults with disabilities under its organizational employment program and serves dozens more with employment services, vocational training, and follow-along services under its competitive employment program and Skills Center. For more information, call (636) 875-5279 or visit http://www.boonecenter.com/.

