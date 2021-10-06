BCI Joins Broad Effort to Observe National Disability Employment Awareness Month
Agency will focus on issues surrounding those with intellectual and developmental disabilities
You will never meet a more dedicated, conscientious workforce. With the right support, inclusive hiring can be a huge win for individuals, families, businesses—everyone! ”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) today announced its participation in National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October. The purpose of NDEAM is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America's workers with disabilities. This year's theme is "America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion."
Throughout the month, BCI will use social media to share valuable information and impactful stories while celebrating the success of workers and the companies who employ them. Links to BCI’s social media channels are available at https://www.boonecenter.com/.
Founded in 1959, BCI inspires and supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, challenging personal growth and development through a continuum of innovative employment opportunities. BCI currently employs more than 225 adults with disabilities under its organizational employment program and serves dozens more with employment services, vocational training, and follow-along services under its competitive employment program and Skills Center. The agency’s headquarters is located in St. Peters, Mo.
“You will never meet a more dedicated, conscientious workforce,” said BCI CEO Troy Compardo. “With the right support, inclusive hiring can be a huge win for individuals, families, businesses—everyone! Those are the stories we will share in the hope of opening more opportunities at this critical time for our very capable neighbors with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”
The history of NDEAM traces back to 1945 when Congress enacted a law declaring the first week in October each year "National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week." In 1962, the word "physically" was removed to acknowledge the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities. In 1988, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed the name to National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
“Our national recovery from the pandemic cannot be completed without the inclusion of all Americans, in particular people with disabilities,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. “Their contributions have historically been vital to our nation’s success, and are more important today than ever. We must build an economy that fully includes the talent and drive of those with disabilities.”
For more information on BCI, call (636) 875-5279 or visit https://www.boonecenter.com/. For more information on NDEAM, visit https://www.dol.gov/NDEAM.
