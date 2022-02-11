New Selectable Kelvin LED Flood Light - 3000K, 4000K and 5000K by Access Fixtures

15w DOHO with Bracket Mount DOHO 30w/50w with Knuckle Mount DOHO 150w/200w with Bracket Mount

Access Fixtures has released a new line of selectable Kelvin flood lights called the DOHO.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based commercial and industrial lighting manufacturer, has released a new line of selectable kelvin flood lights called the DOHO. DOHO is available in 15w, 30w, 50w, 75w, 100w, 150w, or 200w. These fixtures feature a built-in switch to easily change Kelvin between 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K. DOHO is listed for wet locations and features a sturdy die cast aluminum housing with a shatterproof polycarbonate diffuser lens. The lens reduces glare and emits light in a broad 7 x 7 NEMA distribution. All DOHO flood lights are available with a bracket mount option. DOHOs are also available with a knuckle mount or a slipfitter mount depending on the wattage. All DOHO selectable kelvin LED flood lights are available with a photocell option except the 15w model.

“With a choice of mount, optional photocell and 3000K/4000K/5000K selectable Kelvin, DOHO is a truly versatile LED flood light that can be used for lots of applications,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “DOHO’s rugged die cast aluminum housing, shatterproof polycarbonate diffuser lens, versatile mounting options and low cost makes it a premium choice for most outdoor LED flood light applications.”

DOHO comes in a bronze powdercoat finish over a die cast aluminum housing. This LED flood light is L70 rated for over 50,000 hours and has a CRI of 70+. These flood lights emit between 133 and 142 lumens per watt depending on the model. DOHO is compatible with 0-10v dimming and is UL and CUL listed for wet locations. With a low profile, DOHO can be mounted via yoke mount, knuckle mount, or slipfitter (150w and 200w). Do you need a photometric analysis for your DOHO selectable Kelvin LED flood light project? Contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist today.



About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.