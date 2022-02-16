Submit Release
Kent Imaging’s CEO, Pierre Lemire, Featured as One of Canada’s Leading Innovators

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pierre Lemire, Kent Imaging’s CEO, has been featured in Innovations of the World – celebrating and connecting the world’s top innovators, as part of the Calgary, Alberta leaders’ profile. Historically, not being known as a medical tech hub, Pierre works with his team and peers to heighten Calgary’s profile as a thriving healthcare technology innovation center.

Mr. Lemire is a technology commercialization expert with over 30 years of experience in the high-tech world of imaging. His past roles as a CTO at Autodesk Inc, and co-founder of Calgary Scientific provide key experiences that he uses to guide Kent Imaging’s corporate strategy. His passion for building high-tech imaging products has been the driving force of his professional life and has managed to parlay it into a long and rewarding career.

“Whenever I feel daunted or discouraged by a challenge ahead, I remember my high school’s motto: luctor et emergo, or “struggle and emerge.” When it comes to innovation, struggle is part of the journey. Embrace it.”

About Kent Imaging, Inc.
Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, who develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. For more information about Kent Imaging, visit www.kentimaging.com

Sandra Jenks
Kent Imaging Inc.
+1 4034557610
email us here
