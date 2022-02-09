Daily Session Report for Wednesday, February 09, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, February 9 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
February 9, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 2:10 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Matthew Dowling.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bill from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 2143
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bill from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 232
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 739
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the resolution from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HR 173
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 232
HB 2143
HR 173
SB 739
Bills Referred
HB 2325 Aging and Older Adult Services
HB 2326 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 2327 Finance
HB 2328 Gaming Oversight
HB 2329 Urban Affairs
HB 2330 Local Government
HB 2331 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2332 Education
HB 2333 Commerce
HB 2334 Labor and Industry
HB 2335 State Government
Bills Recommitted
HB 637 To Appropriations
HB 1727 To Appropriations
HB 1792 To Appropriations
HB 2068 To Appropriations
HB 2269 To Appropriations
HB 2315 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 1244 From Transportation to Education
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 1161 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 1328 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1440 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1614 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2126 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2216 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 232 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1281 From State Government as Committed
HB 1712 From State Government as Amended
HB 2183 From State Government as Amended
SB 116 From State Government as Committed
Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1104
HB 1590
HB 1630
HB 1770
HB 1790
HB 1984
HB 2212
HR 107
SB 247
SB 786
Bills and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 1590
HB 1770
HR 107
SB 247
SB 786
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Concurrent Resolution extending in whole the disaster emergency declared on January 28, 2022, in response to the Forbes Avenue/Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse.
|
199 – 0
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Monday, March 21, 2022 at 12 Noon
unless sooner recalled by. the Speaker.