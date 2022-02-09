Daily Session Report for Wednesday, February 09, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, February 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

February 9, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:10 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Matthew Dowling.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bill from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 2143

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bill from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 232

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 739

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the resolution from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HR 173

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 232

HB 2143

HR 173

SB 739

Bills Referred

HB 2325 Aging and Older Adult Services

HB 2326 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2327 Finance

HB 2328 Gaming Oversight

HB 2329 Urban Affairs

HB 2330 Local Government

HB 2331 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2332 Education

HB 2333 Commerce

HB 2334 Labor and Industry

HB 2335 State Government

Bills Recommitted

HB 637 To Appropriations

HB 1727 To Appropriations

HB 1792 To Appropriations

HB 2068 To Appropriations

HB 2269 To Appropriations

HB 2315 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 1244 From Transportation to Education

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1161 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1328 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1440 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1614 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2126 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2216 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 232 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1281 From State Government as Committed

HB 1712 From State Government as Amended

HB 2183 From State Government as Amended

SB 116 From State Government as Committed

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1104

HB 1590

HB 1630

HB 1770

HB 1790

HB 1984

HB 2212

HR 107

SB 247

SB 786

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 1590

HB 1770

HR 107

SB 247

SB 786

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 173 A Concurrent Resolution extending in whole the disaster emergency declared on January 28, 2022, in response to the Forbes Avenue/Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse. 199 – 0

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, March 21, 2022 at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by. the Speaker.