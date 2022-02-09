Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, February 09, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, February 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

February 9, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:10 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Matthew Dowling.

 

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bill from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 2143

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bill from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 232

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 739

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the resolution from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HR 173

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 232

HB 2143

HR 173

SB 739

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2325   Aging and Older Adult Services

HB 2326   Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2327   Finance

HB 2328   Gaming Oversight

HB 2329   Urban Affairs

HB 2330   Local Government

HB 2331   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2332   Education

HB 2333   Commerce

HB 2334   Labor and Industry

HB 2335   State Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 637        To Appropriations

HB 1727      To Appropriations

HB 1792      To Appropriations

HB 2068      To Appropriations

HB 2269      To Appropriations

HB 2315      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1244      From Transportation to Education

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 1161      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1328      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1440      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1614      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2126      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2216      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 232        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1281      From State Government as Committed

HB 1712      From State Government as Amended

HB 2183      From State Government as Amended

SB 116         From State Government as Committed

 

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1104

HB 1590

HB 1630

HB 1770

HB 1790

HB 1984

HB 2212

HR 107

SB 247

SB 786

 

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 1590

HB 1770

HR 107

SB 247

SB 786

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 173

A Concurrent Resolution extending in whole the disaster emergency declared on January 28, 2022, in response to the Forbes Avenue/Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse.

199 – 0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, March 21, 2022 at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by. the Speaker.

