Label Stamp “Lunar Year Of The Tiger”
MACAU, February 11 - Please be informed that starting from 9:00a.m. on 15th February (Tuesday) 2022, the new label stamps “Lunar Year of the Tiger” will be available for sale at the designated automatic stamp vending machines as below:
|
No.
|
Model
|
Location
|
4
|
Klussendorf 631
|
General Post Office, Lobby
Monday – Friday 09:00 - 18:00
Saturday 09:00 - 13:00
（Except public holidays）
|
18
|
Nagler N104
|
30
|
Nagler N104
|
(37,38)
|
Newvision Elite
|
15
|
Klussendorf 631
|
Communications Museum, Ground Floor
Monday – Friday 09:00 - 17:30
（Except public holidays）
*Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pneumonia and Museum Shop will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays, the service of automatic stamp vending machines will not be provided during weekend.
|
19
|
Nagler N104
|
23
|
Nagler N104
|
26
|
Nagler N104
|
39
|
Newvision Elite
|
Remarks:
|
1. The time limit for each customer of stamp vending machine is 5 minutes.
|
2. Queue-jumping, line-sitting or stand-in is strictly prohibited.
The service of the relevant machines will be temporarily suspended for the installation of the new label stamps from 9:00 a.m. on 14 th February 2022. The operation of the machines will be resumed on the following day starting from 9:00 a.m.