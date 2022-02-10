Commissioning of "Shireshi Tojik" LLC in Bobojon Gafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, February 10 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, on February 10, arrived in the rural community Yova of Bobojon Gafurov district, and commissioned the "Shireshi Tojik" Limited Liability Company.

Local entrepreneurs Abdukodir Nabiyev and Manizha Umarova built this society to contribute to the implementation of the fourth national goal - accelerated industrialization of the country and ensuring the indicators of the Address of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan to Majlisi Oli on the announcement of 2022-2026 as the “Years of Industrial Development”, for the first time in Tajikistan, using modern technologies, they established production of acrylic adhesive.

The capacity of the enterprise is more than 300 tons of high-quality glue per month, and in the future, depending on the needs of the domestic market and export of products, including to neighboring countries, this figure will reach 500 tons.

With the commissioning of the enterprise, 30 local residents are provided with jobs and good salaries.