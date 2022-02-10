Working trip in Khujand city

TAJIKISTAN, February 10 - On February 10, as part of his working trip to the Sughd region, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the "Amid" Trade and Service Center in Khujand.

The "Amid" Trade and Service Center was created on the basis of a facility that had been inactive for more than 15 years and fell into complete disrepair.

The entity was built by a domestic entrepreneur - the head of LLC "Amid" Saidamon Isomaddinov.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was briefed that with the commissioning of the facility, in general, more than 100 local residents were provided with jobs, of which about 80 people are women and girls.

The "Amid" Trade and Service Center is built on an area of 2500 square meters with a modern design and unique architectural style. The property has points of sale of various goods, including food, household appliances, a workshop for the production of sausages, dairy products, salads, a tortilla shop, a modern point of sale for confectionery, fast food, a cafe and a pharmacy.

Here, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, visited the exhibition of manufacturing enterprises in Khujand.

8 enterprises presented their products at the exhibition - "Javoni" LLC, "Nassoji Khujand", "Nargis", "Amir CO", "Olimkhoni Khujandi", "Rakhimov", "Satn" and "Knitting".

While in the free economic zone "Sughd", the Leader of the Nation put into operation an enterprise for the production of sausages "Tolib Dadaboev" Limited Liability Company and got acquainted with the exhibition of the enterprise's products.

The company produces various types of sausages under the brand name "Dilshod" and 8 types of sausages in accordance with market requirements.

Currently, the "Tolib Dadaboev" Limited Liability Company employs 25 local residents, all of whom have completed retraining courses on working with industry technology.

It was reported that according to the plan, the established enterprise will be able to process up to 120 tons of meat and produce various types of sausages per year. Currently, the enterprise has launched the production of 30 types of meat products, taking into account demand, it is possible to increase the range of products.

On February 10, in Khujand, President Emomali Rahmon commissioned two 9-storey residential buildings with a shopping center and a restaurant located there, and also presented gifts to 150 orphans and keys to apartments to six needy families in a solemn atmosphere.

Family members who have become owners of modern apartments mainly carry out effective activities in the fields of science, education, health care and social protection of the population, other areas of the national economy, and contribute to the development of society. Previously, these families rented apartments, and now, with the direct support of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, they have their own housing. They expressed their deep gratitude to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, for his care and support.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on February 10 in Khujand took part in the ceremonial events dedicated to the Sada holiday, visited an exhibition for sale of seedlings of fruit and shady trees, flowers, shrubs and quality seeds.

To commemorate the holiday of Sada, talented cultural figures of the region presented a theatrical performance called "The Opening of Fire". The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, expressed gratitude to the organizers of this celebration and the residents of the region, who contribute to the popularization of national traditions and customs in honor of the celebration of Sada.