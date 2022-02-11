Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Retailers Prepare for 2022
Easing of Inflation Predicted for 2022
The pandemic changed the consumer shopping experience and retailers are adapting to move forward.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Economic forecasters continue to predict lower inflation for 2022.
Fanniemae.com expects inflation to “decelerate” to 3.8 percent by the end of 2022.
“All businesses and consumers want to see inflation taper off as the year goes on,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “Retailers are preparing for 2022 to counter current economic challenges by adapting to consumer shopping habits that have changed during the pandemic.”
Forbes.com recently reported on “technology trends” that are transforming the retail industry, including (1) E-Commerce And Physical Retail Are Being Pushed Closer To Each Other, and (2) Personalization Will Continue To Be A Key Differentiator For Retail Brands.
“The pandemic changed the consumer shopping experience and retailers are adapting to move forward,” Gould said. “Even before COVID-19, consumers would research their purchases online and often buy them in stores. Now, people are ordering online for curbside service, in-store pickup, or home delivery.”
Forbes said retailers realized that e-commerce and in-store shopping are not competing but rather complementing each other.
“This trend has encouraged retailers to ensure consistency across shopping platforms, particularly online,” according to Forbes.
“Forbes and other business media outlets have reported that retailers will beef up personalization to keep customers loyal to their brands,” Gould said. “This has been an ongoing trend that gained prominence because of the pandemic.”
To back up its position, Forbes reported that an “Infosys study revealed that 59 percent of shoppers who experienced personalization in retail believe that it influenced their purchasing decisions.”
“Business has always been personal. People buy from people,” Gould said. “From simple greetings when you walk into a store to the more sophisticated technology that connects people to what they want to buy, retailers will continue to emphasize the personal touch to differentiate themselves from the pack.”
Gould and NPI stay abreast of retail trends in order to give the best guidance to its health and wellness brands that are launching new products in the U.S.
“We have to know where the consumers will be shopping to place our clients’ products in front of them,” Gould added.
During his career, Gould has sold top brands to all the major retailers: Walmart, Amazon, GNC, Vitamin World, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, K-Mart, 7-11, CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens, to name a few.
“When I started, consumers shopped at stores, but now they have so many options,” Gould said. “They can shop on Facebook, Instagram, Amazon, the local grocery, Instacart, and the list is endless.”
To help domestic and international health and wellness brands, Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” system to make product launches run smoothly.
“Rather than hire a sales team, find a marketing agency or lease warehouse space, NPI provides all these services in a turnkey operation that is efficient and affordable,” he said. “NPI offers its clients a sales team, marketing services, regulatory compliance expertise, and logistical oversight.”
Gould said it is a challenge to keep up with the latest retail trends, especially during the past two years.
“But we have to give our clients the latest up-to-date retail news so they can make informed decisions,” he added.
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould was part of a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed more than 150 products on Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
