STARRS Videocast Series, The Intellectuals is Available Now
An immigrant from Jamaica, Dr. Hill offers a unique perspective on present day AmericaCOLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STARRS announces video updates, colloboration and news for February 2022.
Episode 6 with Charles Love, Executive Director, Seeking Educational Excellence and scholar with 1776 Unites discusses his new book, Race Crazy, BLM, 1619, and the Progressive Racism Movement, November 9, 2021 and more. Conducted by STARRS Co-founder and Executive Vice President and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, Dr. Ron Scott, Col, USAF (Ret). Tune in for a stimulating discussion on the troubling roots, methods, and goals of BLM and the 1619 project which advocate radical changes to American values and our constitutional system. To view the episode go to: The Intellectuals 6.
Episode 7 with Dr. Jason Hill, Honors Distinguished Faculty, DePaul University, 1776 scholar, and author of the recent What do White Americans owe Black People: Racial Justice in the Age of Post-oppression, October 26, 2021.
An immigrant from Jamaica, Dr. Hill offers a unique perspective on present day America, its past flaws, it’s current climate of racial tension exacerbated by a one-sided version of the lives of Blacks, and an insightful perspective on the way forward. Tune in for a lively and enjoyable discussion that offers optimism instead of the usual gloom and doom from an immigrant who expounds on America’s “bountiful opportunities”. View the episode: The Intellectuals 7.
STARRS Collaboration:
Center for Military Readiness (CMR): CMR reports on extraordinary and reckless actions on the part of Special Operations Command (SOCOM) in its special and dangerous treatment of an Air Force female commando under its “Diversity and Inclusion” Strategic Plan.
CMR once again brings out into the daylight, the lengths to which some military leaders will go in order to satisfy a “political” agenda that has nothing to do with fitness or readiness, in order to meet questionable diversity goals. For those who thought the business of the military was fighting and winning wars with the best quality fighters, you have to be retrained. The real purpose we are learning is to match military demographics to national demographics, readiness not required. For the full report see CMR.
STARRS News:
Victor Davis Hanson and General Rod Bishop: STARRS President General Bishop recently talked with Dr. Victor Davis Hanson on STARRS mission and the impact of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion on the military. A noted classist and military historian, Dr. Hanson was formerly visiting professor of history at the United States Naval Academy, is the Martin and Illie Anderson Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Professor of Classics Emeritus Cal State Fresno, and the Wayne & Marcia Buske Distinguished Fellow in History, Hillsdale College. Dr. Hanson strongly expressed support for STARRS mission and purpose and will be making public comment endorsing STARRS in the near future. For more information on VDH see Blade of Perseus.
STARRS Freedom of Information Act Initiative: Since our founding on May 14, 2021, STARRS has gently tried to shed light on what we believe to be racist or radical influences being spread in the services. At first, we made polite inquiries to get information on what policies were being implemented. Those inquiries were largely ignored or if answered, often dodged the questions. Our purpose is to shed light on what is being done and to educate concerned citizens about what is taking place in the military. As a result of not getting response to our polite inquiries, STARRS resorted to filing Freedom of Information Act requests. To date, 20 requests have been filed, 4 have been answered and closed (although even those closed did not answer satisfactorily the questions raised), and 16 remain unanswered. By law an agency has 20 business days to process a FOIA request. Still, with some of STARRS requests going back to October of 2020 with no productive responses, one wonders why getting simple questions answered takes so long. Is there something to hide?
Learn More About STARRS
Established in the Spring 2021, STARRS is a 501(c)3 approved organization whose mission is to provide an educational resource on racism and radicalism in the military services. For the latest information on STARRS or to donate visit our website at the link above. The latest copy of the STARRS informative newsletter can be found at our website or at the link https://myemail.constantcontact.com/STARRS-Newsletter-Edition-15.html?soid=1138219056509&aid=lZhNvEe5DK8.
