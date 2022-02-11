Titans Leaves FFXML Season 3 DOESXBRIC At Quarterfinals Stage
While the team’s goal will always be first place, we’re still very satisfied with our boys’ performance and hopefully we can deliver more promising results in the future.”SINGAPORE, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a grueling best-of-1 series, OffGamers’ Titans run at the FFXML Season 3 DOESXBRIC was cut short by MDL Alliance.
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
The defeat also meant that Titans will be exiting the tournament with 53 other Mobile Legends: Bang Bang teams competing for the championship.
In the game against MDL Alliance, the match was played in a single-elimination format which final score as 6-21.
The FFXML Season 3 tournament is hosted by DOES & BRIC eSport which invites many national Mobile Legends: Bang Bang teams to participate.
About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.
Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 98628773
press@offgamers.com
