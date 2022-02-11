Sampford Advisors represents Lightship Security in sale to Applus+

The transaction deepens the tech-focused investment bank’s experience in Cybersecurity software and services.

We're pleased to announce this transaction for Lightship Security, deepening our cybersecurity expertise ” — Ed Bryant, CEO Sampford

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sampford Advisors, a boutique investment bank focused exclusively on mid-market mergers and acquisitions for technology and tech-enabled companies, acted as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor to Lightship Security in its sale to Applus+.

Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Lightship Security is a leading accredited Common Criteria and FIPS 140 test laboratory with expertise in product security certification and conformance automation testing software. Lightship Security works with industry-leading vendors to provide certification solutions that reduce risk and shorten overall time to market. Lightship Security’s suite of services and experienced team helps vendors achieve certifications with superior speed, consistency, and accuracy.

Applus+, based in Madrid, Spain, is a global provider of testing, inspection, and certification services. Applus+’ complete portfolio of solutions spans across four divisions, Automotive, Energy & Industry, IDIADA, and Laboratories. Applus+ is a trusted partner with an innovative approach serving customers across multiple sectors in more than 70 countries. Applus+ has been a public entity since May of 2014, trading on the Madrid stock exchange under the ticker symbol of APPS.

This important transaction represents Sampford’s first deal of 2022 and 11th deal over the last 12 months. Sampford Advisors is pleased to have worked closely with all parties involved in order to reach a successful close to the transaction.

About Sampford Advisors:

Sampford Advisors is a boutique investment bank focused exclusively on mid-market mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for technology, media and telecom (TMT) companies. We have offices in Ottawa, ON, and Austin, TX and have done more Canadian mid-market tech M&A transactions than any other adviser. For more information on the services offered by Sampford Advisors, visit www.sampfordadvisors.com.

