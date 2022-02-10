Province Accepts Minimum Wage Recommendations

CANADA, February 10 - The Province has accepted all remaining recommendations from the Nova Scotia Minimum Wage Review Committee, which include a path to a $15 minimum wage by 2024.

“We are committed to ensuring our province grows and that all Nova Scotians benefit from that growth,” said Premier Tim Houston. “After further consultation with stakeholders, we are accepting the full set of recommendations put forward by the Minimum Wage Review Committee. I want to thank the committee for their work, along with hard-working Nova Scotians for the essential services they provide every day.”

In January, the Province accepted the committee’s recommendation to increase the minimum wage by 40 cents to $13.35 an hour on April 1.

To reach $15, the minimum wage will increase to the following amounts over the next two years:

April 1 – $13.35

October 1 – $13.60

April 1, 2023 – $14.30

October 1, 2023 – $14.65

April 1, 2024 – $15.

The committee also recommended the minimum wage increase annually based on the national consumer price index, plus an additional one per cent, effective April 1, 2025.

“Working Nova Scotians deserve to be paid a fair wage. I also recognize many businesses have had a difficult time during the pandemic. That’s why it’s so important to take a balanced approach that supports both employees and employers,” said Jill Balser, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration. “These increases will help minimum wage earners and their families, as well as provide businesses with an outlook, so they can plan ahead.”

Quick Facts: the Minimum Wage Review Committee consists of employee and employer representatives

under the Labour Standards Code, the committee is mandated to conduct an annual review of the minimum wage in Nova Scotia

an average of 8.1 per cent of workers, or 31,400 Nova Scotians, worked for minimum wage during the period from April 2020 to March 2021; they worked primarily in retail trade, followed by food and accommodation industries

