Governor Abbott Issues Proclamation Calling A Special Election For Texas House District 38 On May 7, 2022

TEXAS, February 10 - February 10, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, the resignation of the Honorable Eddie Lucio III, and its acceptance, has caused a vacancy to exist in Texas State House of Representatives District No. 38, which is wholly contained within Cameron County; and

WHEREAS, Article III, Section 13 of the Texas Constitution and Section 203.002 of the Texas Election Code require that a special election be ordered upon such a vacancy, and Section 3.003 of the Texas Election Code requires the special election to be ordered by proclamation of the Governor; and

WHEREAS, Section 203.004(a) of the Texas Election Code provides that the special election generally must be held on the first uniform election date occurring on or after the 36th day after the date the election is ordered; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to Section 41.001 of the Texas Election Code, the first uniform election date occurring on or after the 36th day after the date the special election is ordered is Saturday, May 7, 2022;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of Texas, under the authority vested in me by the Constitution and Statutes of the State of Texas, do hereby order a special election to be held in Texas State House of Representatives District No. 38 on Saturday, May 7, 2022, for the purpose of electing a state representative to serve out the unexpired term of the Honorable Eddie Lucio III.

Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, in accordance with Section 201.054(a)(1) of the Texas Election Code.

Early voting by personal appearance shall begin on Monday, April 25, 2022 and end on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in accordance with Sections 85.001(a) and (e) of the Texas Election Code.

A copy of this order shall be mailed immediately to the Cameron County Judge, which is the county within which Texas State House of Representatives District No. 38 is wholly contained, and all appropriate writs shall be issued and all proper proceedings shall be followed to the end that said election may be held, to fill the vacancy in Texas State House of Representatives District No. 38 and its result proclaimed in accordance with law.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed at my office in the City of Austin, Texas, this the 8th day of February, 2022.