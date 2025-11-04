Texas Named Top Business Climate In America For 3rd Year In A Row

TEXAS, November 4 - November 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas being named America’s Top Business Climate for the third year in a row by Site Selection magazine.

“Texas once again emerges as the national champion for the top business climate in America,” said Governor Abbott. “As the eighth-largest economy in the world, Texas offers the freedom and opportunity for companies of all sizes and all industries to thrive. Coupled with the pro-growth, pro-business laws I signed this year, Texas improved the process of doing business to help them succeed in our great state. We will continue to make strategic investments and partner with job-creating businesses to ensure that Texas remains the top state in the nation to do business.”

Driving Texas’ top ranking is a powerful combination of factors: the number of job-creating corporate relocation and expansion projects, a pro-growth mindset and environment where enterprise can flourish, investments in workforce development and infrastructure, access to technology and tech talent, and a predictable regulatory landscape.

Another key measure contributing to Site Selection magazine’s Top Business Climate ranking is a survey of corporate real estate executives and site selectors—for which Texas earned top marks, beating out all other states.

Earlier this year, Governor Abbott accepted Site Selection magazine’s Governor's Cup for a record-shattering 13th consecutive win for Texas as the nation’s top-performing state for job-creating business relocations and expansions. Texas also won the 2025 Prosperity Cup from Site Selection magazine, which recognizes the top state in the U.S. for attracting new business investments.

