Maine State Police Troopers out of Troop J are trying to locate and confirm the wellbeing of 41-year-old Anson Snowdeal. He was last seen in Ellsworth early yesterday morning when he left an apartment on Water Street on foot without his phone or wallet.

Snowdeal was wearing tan work pants, a gray t-shirt, gray hooded sweatshirt and a black jacket. He lives in Sullivan and may be in the Surry or Blue Hill area.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call 207-973-3700 x9. Thank you for your assistance.