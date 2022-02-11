Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Increasingly Uses Genetic Testing Technology For Rapid Detection

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food pathogen detection technology market trends include genetic testing technology which is increasingly used for the rapid, sensitive, reliable detection of pathogens on the food. Genetic testing techniques identify the problem even when the pathogens are just formed or are in tiny concentration. For instance, in a healthcare conference in San Fransisco, the USA, a Biotech startup firm LexaGena, announced about LX2, world’s first on-site, open access instrumentation for pathogen detection which can be used for food safety, veterinary diagnostics and water quality testing. The company is currently in the phase of developing the analyzer and expects to launch soon in the market.

Increase in the outbreak of foodborne illness across the world has changed the food pathogen detection technology market outlook. According to a report published by WHO in 2020, almost every tenth person falls ill due to pathogens and 420,000 people die every year after getting infected by foodborne illness. Diarrhea is the most common disease caused by contaminated food and almost 550 million people (including 220 million children under 5 years of age) are affected by diarrheal diseases. According to TBRC’s food pathogen detection technology market research, the upsurge in the occurrence of foodborne diseases among the global population increased the demand for food pathogen detection technology, thus driving the market’s growth.

The global food pathogen detection technology market size is expected to grow from $4.41 billion in 2021 to $4.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The food pathogen detection technology market is expected to reach $6.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Major players covered in the global food pathogen detection technology industry are SGS SA, Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific, Silliker Inc., IFP Institut Für Produktqualität GmbH, ALS Limited, Asurequality, Microbac Laboratories Inc., Genetic Id Na Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, QIAGEN, 3M, Agilent Technologies inc, Neogen Corporation, bioMerieux SA, Merieux NutriSciences Corporation, DNA Diagnostic A/S, Instant Labs, Neogen Food Safety, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Merck KGaA, Charm Sciences, Invisible Sentinel, Promega Corporation, Genon Laboratories Ltd, Genevac Ltd, Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance Limited, Campden BRI, Det Norske Veritas As (Dnv) and ILS Limited.

TBRC’s global food pathogen detection technology market report is segmented by technology into traditional (quantitative culture and qualitative culture), rapid (convenience, polymerase chain reaction, and immunoassay), by food type into meat and poultry, dairy, processed food, fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, by type into e. coli, salmonella, listeria, campylobacter, others (norovirus and rotavirus).

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2022 – By Technology (Traditional (Quantitative Culture And Qualitative Culture), Rapid (Convenience, Polymerase Chain Reaction, And Immunoassay)), By Food Type (Meat And Poultry, Dairy, Processed Food, Fruits And Vegetables, Cereals And Grains), By Type (E. Coli, Salmonella, Listeria, Campylobacter, Others (Norovirus And Rotavirus) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a food pathogen detection technology market overview, forecast food pathogen detection technology market size and growth for the whole market, food pathogen detection technology market segments, geographies, food pathogen detection technology market trends, food pathogen detection technology market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

