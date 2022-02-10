Seeking graduates for internship program

CANADA, February 10 - Recent graduates can apply to a new internship program with the Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture that offers an engaging and valuable work experience.

Starting in May, the Internship Development Program, is a one-year, full-time position for recent graduates who have completed a post-secondary program within 36 months prior to the internship commencing. Interns will work on projects that benefit people and communities across the province, such as developing a gender, diversity and inclusion strategic plan and helping find ways to improve engagement with clients and diverse populations.

“This internship program is a unique and rewarding opportunity for recent graduates,” said Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Matthew MacKay. “We’re looking for people who can bring fresh ideas to our department. If this job interests you, I encourage you to apply today.”

To learn more about the Internship Development Program and apply, visit: https://workpei.ca/jobs/

Media contact: Hillary MacDonald Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca