Valentine’s Day Decorating Tips, Crafts, and Must-Try Bonus Recipe
EINPresswire.com/ -- We are in the countdown to Valentine’s Day, the day that celebrates loving, caring, and all the things that make our hearts skip a beat. Get inspired for this romantic holiday with lots of ideas, including decorations, fun facts, trivia about St. Valentine, resources for crafts, and recipes from Chef to the Stars Ryan Rondeno.
Decorating Tips, Crafts, and Must-Try Bonus Recipe
Make these fun handmade Valentine’s Day decorations. Whether you make our heart decorations or pretty Valentine craft ideas, these DIYs and projects will be loved by recipients all year round.
Balloon Heart Arch makes for a fun, non-traditional take on your Valentine's Day social media posts, try a giant heart made of balloons and faux flowers.
What’s a Valentine’s Day party without covering your home from end to end with hearts? These straw toppers are a great addition to your table decor and the kids can make them as a fun Valentine’s Day craft.
Straw Topper Instructions
● Print the heart printables out on cardstock.
● Cut out the hearts ahead of time if you’re making this with younger kids.
● Avoid using glitter if you plan to use these with food or drinks.
Valentine’s Day Fun Facts
● Officially became a holiday associated with love in the 1300s
● St. Valentine is more than one person.
● Valentine’s was first commercialized in the 1840s.
● The first Valentine was sent during the 15th century.
● Americans spent more than $20 billion on Valentine’s Day gifts in 2019.
● The first Valentine’s Day celebration happened in Paris.
● Originally, candy hearts were medical lozenges.
● Most Americans consider pink and red to be the colors of love.
● Valentine’s Day is a popular time to get engaged.
● Roses dominate Valentine’s Day florals
Valentine’s Day Buttermilk Blueberry Pancakes
Recipe
Description
Pairing blueberries with a fluffy pancake is always a sure win. Of course, spices must be added to the dish. Star anise, cinnamon sticks, and bay leaves add a nice bite to the syrup. In addition, the aroma of toasted pecans fills the kitchen. It adds a nice texture to the pecans in the making of a great breakfast.
Time to cook: 00:25:00
Number of People to Serve- 4
Ingredients:
● 1 c. all-purpose flour
● 1 c. pastry flour
● 1/4 c. butter, melted
● 4 tsp. baking powder
● 1 tsp. baking soda
● 2 1/4 c. buttermilk
● 4 eggs
● 1/3 c. granulated sugar
● Pinch of salt
● 2 star anise
● 1 pint of blueberries
● 1 cup of maple syrup
● 2 bay leaves
● 1 cinnamon stick
● 1 cup chopped pecans
● Toasted cooking pan spray
Instruction
In a stainless steel bowl, combine flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Add eggs and buttermilk. Whisk until combined. Melt butter and add to mixture. In a small pan, add maple syrup, cinnamon, blueberries, bay leaves, and star anise. Cook for 4-5 minutes or until the blueberries pop in the syrup. Toast pecans for 2-3 minutes at 375 degrees. Add to the blueberry mixture. Set aside. Heat pan or griddle at medium-high heat. Spray with pan spray. Cook until small bubbles appear and edges allow the pancakes to flip easily. Once flipped, cook for another 2 minutes or until done. Serve the pancakes with the blueberry-pecan syrup.
About Chef Ryan Rondeno
Private Chef to the Stars, Ryan Rondeno, is a true master of his trade and is ready to shake up the restaurant industry by bringing elegant dishes, bold flavor, and simple technique to the home front. His masterful cuisine has been relished at large-scale culinary events, gala dinners, and as a personal chef to some of the most notable names in the industry such as: * Diddy * Will Smith * Common * Tyrese Gibson * Robert Smith * * Xhibit *
Mercedes-Benz * Lamborghini * Will McGinest * LA Philharmonic.
Chef Rondeno offers simple recipes that will bring unique and tasty experiences to the kitchen table with his FoodCulture App.
“FoodCulture was created to embody a personal and unique approach of food and flavor in the kitchen. We wanted to create cost-effective and flavorful scratch recipes that didn't break the bank. The App was also designed to have a one-on-one feel, as if I'm cooking with you every step of the way,” says Chef Rondeno. Find a sweet and savory collection of recipes, such as: brunch, salads, healthy dinners, easy snacks, comfort food, cocktails, plus many more added every month!
Download the FoodCulture App Today!
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.weapp.recipeapp
Website: https://www.rondenoculinarydesigns.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nolachef212/?hl=en
holly Schutte-Davidson
holly Schutte-Davidson
