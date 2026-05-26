Rising Pop Artist Orly Bekiri Expands Her Cinematic Pop World Following Breakthrough Response to 'Strawberry Girl'

Dear Summer - Available on all platforms now

Pop Artist Orly Bekiri Welcomes The Season With Sun Drenched New Single "Dear Summer"

“The follow up single shows a more emotional and melancholic side of me,” Orly says. “It still has beautiful summer energy, but it’s softer, deeper, and more reflective.” — Orly Bekiri

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging pop artist Orly Bekiri is continuing to build momentum following the breakout online response to her single “Strawberry Girl,” a youthful and cinematic pop release that quickly introduced listeners to the emotional storytelling, visual identity, and immersive artistic world surrounding her music.The song generated strong engagement across social media platforms, with listeners connecting not only to the music itself, but also to the atmosphere, confidence, visuals, and personality behind the release. As excitement around the record continued growing online, audiences began comparing Orly’s energy and artistry to major pop acts including Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, positioning the young artist as an emerging new voice within identity driven pop music.Alongside the continued momentum surrounding “Strawberry Girl,” Orly is now officially introducing her follow up single “Dear Summer,” accompanied by a cinematic new music video that expands the emotional and visual universe surrounding her artistry. The release reveals a softer and more nostalgic side of the singer while maintaining the dreamy atmosphere and emotionally immersive storytelling listeners first connected with through “Strawberry Girl.”“Honestly, I was really surprised by the reaction online,” says Orly. “People connected with the song so quickly, not just younger listeners but adults too, which made me really happy. I think people connected not only to the music, but also to the emotions, visuals, and personality behind ‘Strawberry Girl.’”Rather than centering the record around one specific personal experience, Orly explains that “Strawberry Girl” was inspired more by a feeling and character than a direct story, representing confidence, youthfulness, positivity, and emotional expression.“I wanted the whole world of ‘Strawberry Girl’ to feel playful, cinematic, and full of spring and summer energy while still feeling emotional and beautiful at the same time,” she shares.The release also introduced audiences to Orly’s larger creative process, one heavily rooted in storytelling, atmosphere, and visual presentation. According to the singer, the emotional core of a song always comes before production or visuals.“For me, the story comes first,” Orly explains. “Once I understand the story and emotion, that’s when the music and visuals start forming naturally together.”The playful confidence and uplifting energy behind “Strawberry Girl” became one of the song’s defining characteristics online, particularly among younger listeners who connected with the song’s charismatic and expressive personality.“I think a lot of people connect with the confidence and personality behind the song,” says Orly. “‘Strawberry Girl’ has this playful, youthful, secure energy that feels fun and empowering at the same time.”Now, through “Dear Summer,” Orly is preparing to reveal a more emotional and reflective side of her artistry.“The follow up single shows a more emotional and melancholic side of me,” Orly says. “It still has beautiful summer energy, but it’s softer, deeper, and more reflective. The song is really about missing summer — the warmth, the freedom, the emotions, and the atmosphere that comes with it.”While many developing artists focus heavily on trends, Orly says her priority has always been creating a recognizable emotional and visual identity around her music rather than simply chasing viral moments.“I always want my music to feel genuine to who I am and how I see the world,” she explains. “I prefer following my instinct, emotions, and artistic vision first. I think that’s what helps create a stronger identity and a more recognizable world around the music.”Outside of music, Orly cites fashion, films, travel, friendships, storytelling, and emotionally uplifting entertainment as major creative inspirations. She also notes that visuals, styling, and presentation remain an intentional extension of each song’s emotional atmosphere and message.“I try to match the visuals and styling to the story and emotion of each song,” she says. “I hope people can connect with that authenticity and enjoy entering the world behind each release.”With multiple upcoming releases already in development, Orly says her goal moving forward is to continue introducing audiences to different emotional sides of her artistry while creating music listeners can personally connect with through joy, nostalgia, confidence, comfort, and self expression.“I’m very passionate about what I’ve created so far,” Orly shares. “I’m excited for people to slowly discover more of my artistic world with each release.”

Watch the official “Dear Summer” music video here:

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