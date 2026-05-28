Rising Singer Songwriter Liana Valle Releases Emotionally Charged New Single 'Finally Feel Big' Available Now

The emerging indie pop artist opens up about authenticity, ambition, emotional healing, and learning to embrace vulnerability through music.

If you were fulfilled would it matter what I did.” — Liana Valle

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent singer songwriter Liana Valle releases her deeply personal new single “Finally Feel Big” now available on all streaming platforms. Blending indie pop influences with emotionally raw storytelling inspired by artists such as SZA, the record introduces listeners to an artist unafraid to confront vulnerability, self worth, and the emotional realities behind chasing bigger dreams.Written by Liana Valle and produced by Eric Johnson through NiMusic Group, with engineering by Michael Johnson and mixing by Marcus Colbert, “Finally Feel Big” was born from a pivotal real life experience while working a serving job.The song began after a former manager mocked Valle for dreaming beyond her current circumstances. Instead of quitting, she turned inward, writing lyrics inside her server book during an emotional shift at work. What started as five handwritten pages became both a release and a revelation.“At first I felt embarrassed and small,” says Valle. “But eventually I realized people only study and criticize what captures their attention. The moment I stopped feeling ashamed and started owning who I was, everything shifted.”“Finally Feel Big” explores the emotional journey from anger to acceptance while encouraging listeners to continue believing in themselves, even while navigating jobs, environments, or situations that may not reflect where they ultimately want to be in life.One of Valle’s favorite lyrics in the song states:“If you were fulfilled would it matter what I did.”The line captures one of the record’s core themes: that judgment often reflects someone else’s internal dissatisfaction rather than your own worth.Unlike her previous music, Valle explains this release allowed her to finally embrace rebellion and emotional honesty in her songwriting.“I’ve written music my entire life, but I never allowed myself to write from anger before,” Valle explains. “I thought music had to always be digestible or positive. Authenticity is more than showing your face without makeup. It’s being honest about what you actually feel so you can move toward a more fulfilling life.”Described as “a very ambitious and creative artist, where art feels like both the cure and the sickness,” Valle’s work spans music, acting, modeling, and storytelling. Together, each creative outlet contributes to what she describes as a multidimensional artistic identity rooted in authenticity, emotion, and presence.“Singing, acting, and modeling are all different expressions of the same creative identity,” says Valle. “Each medium communicates emotion and storytelling in a different way, but together they build the same message.”With an impressive catalog of over 411 original songs already written, Valle is preparing for a consistent rollout of monthly music releases while simultaneously pursuing film projects, commercials, auditions, and future bookings currently in development.“I create my own path because even when others don’t see the vision, I’m still choosing to live it,” says Valle.“My mission is to follow my dreams so boldly that disbelief has no choice but to turn into respect.”

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