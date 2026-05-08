Rising Teen Artist Audrey Meigel Emerges as One to Watch with Breakout Single 'Sun Kissed Breeze'

Sun Kissed Breeze

Produced by Eric T. Johnson, "Sun Kissed Breeze" introduces Audrey Meigel as one of teens pop's most promising new voices.

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising pop artist Audrey Meigel is quickly establishing herself as one to watch, bringing a rare blend of discipline, stage presence, and emotional authenticity to a new generation of music. At just 13 years old, the Maryland native introduces her latest single, “Sun Kissed Breeze,” a vibrant, feel-good track capturing the freedom and joy of summer.Produced by Eric T. Johnson, and co-written by Daniel “Danny Jay” Jacobson in Nashville, the record highlights Meigel’s natural tone and instinctive delivery, positioning her as an emerging artist with both immediate appeal and long-term potential.“Sun Kissed Breeze is about the freeness I feel in the summer and the love I have for it,” says Meigel. “I want people to feel joy and happiness when they hear it. It’s upbeat, fun-loving, and a song you can just roll the windows down and drive to.”Before fully committing to music, Meigel spent 9 years as a competitive gymnast, performing in front of large audiences from a young age. That experience shaped her ability to remain focused under pressure and translate discipline into performance.After injuries forced Audrey to step away from her sport, she took the opportunity to refocus her energies on music full-time – a pivotal turning point in her life.Producer Eric T. Johnson recognized her potential immediately.“Audrey stood out right away for her stage presence,” says Johnson. “She has a natural confidence and energy. You can tell she’s completely in it when she performs. That combination of physical connection and emotional delivery is rare, especially at her age.”He continues, “There was a clear sense of authenticity in how she delivered. She’s focused, instinctive, and brings both discipline and heart to everything she does. That’s what separates her.”As she builds momentum, Meigel is already translating her studio work into live performance opportunities across Maryland.This past weekend she performed at the Songbird Collective Festival in Annapolis, Maryland, an all-female and non-binary artist music festival, where she appeared on the Emerging Artist stage performing original material.She will also open the 10th Annual Burgers and Bands for Suicide Prevention at the Severna Park Taphouse and Grill, a community driven event supporting mental health awareness.Continuing that trajectory, Meigel is scheduled to perform a full set for Gigi’s Playhouse in Annapolis, a national organization providing programs for individuals with Down syndrome, as well as appear at the annual fundraiser for Katherine’s Light Foundation.Influenced by artists such as Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Benson Boone, alongside icons like Whitney Houston and Lady Gaga, Meigel is shaping a sound rooted in emotional storytelling and relatability.“She’s at the beginning of something special,” Johnson adds. “There’s a genuine quality to her, and people are going to see her evolve quickly. She’s definitely one to watch.”Follow Audrey Meigel on Instagram and TikTok for updates and new releases.Instagram

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