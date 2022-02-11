East Area Office Closures

EAST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

Loop 375 Frontage Road Project

Tuesday, Feb. 15 (complete closure)

p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

Loop 375 northbound complete lane closure between Zaragoza Road and North Loop Drive

Traffic will exit at Zaragoza Road and detour along frontage road and reenter at North Loop Drive

Crews will be repairing striping

Wednesday, Feb. 16

9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

S Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound to northbound turnaround will be occasionally blocked between North Loop Drive and Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) tracks

S Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound right shoulder closure between North Loop Drive to UPRR turnaround

Traffic will be flagged through work zone

Crews will be striping

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, Feb. 14 through Thursday, Feb. 17

Daily, from 5 a.m. until 4 p.m.

S Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane closure between Pan American Drive and S Americas Avenue bridge underpass

S Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound traffic will remain open through the work zone

Loop 375 southbound entrance ramp at Pan American Drive will remain open through the work zone

Crews will be moving heavy equipment out of the area

Monday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 19

Daily, from 5 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Loop 375 northbound closure at Pan American Drive exit ramp

Traffic traveling northbound will detour before Zaragoza Road Exit

Crews will be installing bridge foundations

Monday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 19

Daily, from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. and

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. (overnight)

S Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between S Americas Avenue and Pan American Drive

Crews will be installing bridge foundations

Wednesday, Feb. 16 through Thursday, Feb. 17 (complete closure)

Nighty, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

Loop 375 northbound complete closure at Pan American Drive Exit ramp

S Americas Avenue northbound entrance ramp at Pan American Drive closed

Traffic traveling northbound will detour at Pan American Drive Exit ramp and reenter at North Loop Drive

Crews will be paving the northbound frontage road exit ramp

Wednesday, Feb. 16 through Thursday, Feb. 17 (complete closure)

Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

S Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound closure at UPRR overpass

Traffic traveling southbound will detour to Alameda Avenue and Inglewood Drive and reenter at N Loop Drive

Traveling traffic will have alternate detour to Alameda Avenue and Zaragoza Road and reenter at Gateway Boulevard East

Crews will be paving the northbound frontage road exit ramp

Continuous closure until further notice

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Pan American Drive will be closed

S Americas Avenue southbound to northbound turnaround at Pan American Drive will be closed

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures

Continuous closure until further notice

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Socorro Road will be closed

S Americas Avenue southbound to northbound turnaround at Socorro Road will be closed

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures

Continuous closure until further notice

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at North Loop Drive will be closed

S Americas Avenue southbound to northbound turnaround at North Loop Drive will be closed

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures

Continuous closure until further notice

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures

Continuous closure until further notice

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures

Montana Frontage Road Project

Wednesday, Feb. 16 through Thursday, Feb. 17 (complete closure)

Daily, from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound right lane closure at Lee Trevino Drive intersection

Crews will be working on electrical poles

Monday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 18

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right lane and right shoulder closure 500 feet west of 10151 Montana Avenue (Sun Metro Brio Building) and 200 feet east of 11701 Montana Avenue (Texas Army National Guard Building)

Crews will be working on landscaping

Monday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 18

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound left lane 500 feet west of 11705 Montana Avenue (ICE Building) and 500 feet east of 11705 Montana Avenue (ICE Building)

Crews will be working on concrete paving

Monday, Feb. 14 through Tuesday, Feb. 15 (complete closure)

Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road complete lane closure between Peerless Place and 10751 Montana Avenue (Kay Bailey Hutchison Water Treatment Plant)

Traffic traveling southbound from Global Reach Drive will detour east to Edgemere Boulevard and turn left on Lee Trevino Drive and reenter at Montana Avenue (US 62/180) frontage road

Traffic traveling westbound on Montana Avenue (US 62/180) will detour northbound on Global Reach Drive and turnaround at first U-Turn on Global Reach Drive and reenter at Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road

Crews will be working on storm drain

I-10 Widening – East, Eastlake to Horizon

Continuous until further notice

I-10 westbound left shoulder closure between Horizon Boulevard and Eastlake Boulevard

I-10 eastbound left shoulder closure between Eastlake Boulevard and Horizon Boulevard

I-10 eastbound and westbound daily right shoulder closures between Eastlake Boulevard and Horizon Boulevard to include entrance and exit ramps

right shoulder closures between Eastlake Boulevard and Horizon Boulevard to include entrance and exit ramps Gateway Boulevard eastbound and westbound daily left lane and right lane closures

Widening will consist of continuously reinforced concrete pavement, base, grading, drainage improvements, illumination, signing, pavement markings, delineators, safety fence, ITS upgrades, and Wrong Way driving systems

FM659 Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, Feb. 13 through Thursday, Feb. 17

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

N Zaragoza Road (FM 659) southbound right lane closure between Sun Fire Boulevard and Charles R. Schulte Drive

Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be placing concrete

Sunday, Feb. 13 through Thursday, Feb. 17

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

N Zaragoza Road (FM 659) northbound and southbound alternating right lane and left lane closures between George Dieter Drive and Pellicano Drive

Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be constructing center medians and striping

Sunday, Feb. 13 through Thursday, Feb. 17

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

N Zaragoza Road (FM 659) northbound right lane closure between North Loop Drive and Gateway

Boulevard East

Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be constructing sidewalk

Sunday, Feb. 13 through Thursday, Feb. 17

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

N Zaragoza Road (FM 659) southbound right lane closure between George Dieter Drive and Don Haskins Drive

Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be grading for curb placement and sidewalk

Sunday, Feb. 13 through Thursday, Feb. 17

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

N Zaragoza Road (FM 659) northbound right lane closure between Pellicano Drive and Robert Hoe Drive

Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be grading for sidewalk

Monday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 18

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

N Zaragoza Road (FM 659) northbound and southbound alternating right lane right lane and left lane closures between North Loop Drive and Gateway Boulevard East

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be constructing center medians and striping

Monday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 18

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

N Zaragoza Road (FM 659) northbound and southbound right shoulder closures between Tierra Este Road and Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be grading for sidewalk and placement

Wednesday, Feb. 16 through Thursday, Feb. 17

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

N Zaragoza Road (FM 659) alternating northbound and southbound right lane and left lane closures at Pellicano Drive and N. Zaragoza Road intersection

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit and repairing pot hole

Wednesday, Feb. 16 through Thursday, Feb. 17

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

N Zaragoza Road (FM 659) alternating northbound and southbound right lane and left lane closures at Vista Del Sol Drive and N. Zaragoza Road intersection

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit and repairing pot hole

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier

RM 652 Full Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 westbound continuous left lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 14-foot lane width restriction

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 continuous left lane closure 5.4 miles east of Montana Avenue (US 62/180) to RM 1165/652

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with an 18-foot lane width restriction

Closure is necessary for the electric work, rock wall installation, RCP pipe and inlet

RM 652 Widening Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 continuous alternating eastbound and westbound left lane closures between RM 1165/652 and 0.91 mile west of FM 3541

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 14-foot lane width restriction

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

Maintenance Closures

Deceleration Lane and Driveway Entrance

Continuous closure until further notice

Gateway East Boulevard (frontage road) right lane closure at Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard

Closure is necessary for construction of new deceleration lane and driveway entrance to new Quick Pic

Continuous closure until further notice

Joe Battle Boulevard northbound right lane closure between Pellicano Drive and 1430 Joe Battle Boulevard

Closure is necessary for construction of new deceleration lane and driveway entrance

Continuous closure until further notice

Joe Battle Boulevard southbound right lane shoulder closure at Gateway Boulevard West entrance ramp

Closure is necessary for construction of new deceleration lane and driveway entrance

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.