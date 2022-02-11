Titan workspace and Gulf Commercial Group announce strategic partnership to drive Microsoft teams and office365 adoption in the middle east.

Collaboration tools will enable businesses to quickly roll out document management, guest user portal, and Intranet within Office365 and Microsoft Teams.

Hybrid working is here to stay, and companies have to offer Intranet and productivity tools to their employees to enhance employee engagement and productivity” — Ashish Kamotra, CEO of TFW Labs

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gulf Commercial Group has partnered with TFW Labs, Inc. to establish a leadership position in the booming UAE market for Microsoft Teams and Digital workplace solutions.

"Microsoft Office365 has a dominant position in the Middle East and Teams has massive popularity. We see tremendous opportunity to offer a readymade SaaS solution for Document Security, compliance, documents approvals, and E-Signatures within Teams. Gulf Communication Group is one of the leading Microsoft partners in UAE and has a huge customer base that needs a solution like Titan Workspace. Hybrid working is here to stay, and companies have to offer Intranet and productivity tools to their employees to enhance employee engagement and productivity," said Ashish Kamotra, CEO of TFW Labs.

Problems that Titan Workspace solve:

Customers find it extremely difficult to use SharePoint within Office365 and Microsoft Teams unless they are technically competent. As a result, M365 adoption rates are often lower than expected. Titan Workspace has simplified M365's collaboration capabilities such as Documents, Approvals, E-signatures, Guest user management, Projects, and Intranet, thereby helping global customers securely manage their documents and information within Teams.

"GCG's motto is Business Made Easy. Our whole reason for being is collaboration - bringing unique technologies together to deliver a perfect solution that simplifies our client's business management. It is therefore fitting that we can augment our portfolio with a product like Titan, that is both collaborative and simple to integrate into a solution that we already know boosts our clients' productivity." Naser Darwazeh – General Manager, GCG Enterprise Solutions.

About GCG

Established in 1982, The Digital Imaging & Office Services Solutions of Gulf Commercial Group was created to lead the Office Automation Solutions sector in the thriving UAE market. Today, GCG Enterprise Solutions delights an enviable list of distinguished clients with the most comprehensive business information management technology portfolio in the region.

About Titan Workspace

Titan Workspace is the flagship product of TFW Labs, which has its corporate headquarters in the USA. Titan Workspace is one of the fastest-growing modern workplace solutions having customers in the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Cement, Fintech, Consulting and Automobile sectors globally. Titan Workspace is a Microsoft Co-Sell Ready partner and is currently being promoted by leading Microsoft CSPs and MSPs globally. For more details about this fastest-growing collaboration community, please visit www.titanworkspace.com

