Tania Estrada the Queen of the Night at Lucha Vavoom
Tania Estrada will be hosting Lucha Vavoom 2022 at the Mayan Theater in downtown Los AngelesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This coming Friday February 11th & Saturday 12th the comedian and actress Tania Estrada will be the main hostess on the stage of Lucha Vavoom Valentine’s Show, at the Maya theater in the city of Los Angeles California.
Tania Estrada, award winning comedian(HAPA Awards) who in turn is also the creator of hilarious compositions such as El día de la Sancha, and Mexican Fruit Stand Man, among others, will be in charge of bringing humor and comedy to the highest level at the Lucha Vavoom event.
Lucha Vavoom is a very important stage for comedians in Los Angeles, appearing there as a host is synonymous with worldwide recognition. In the show there are always the best comedians of the Hollywood scene as well as the entire audience and its public, directors, producers, actors and musicians who join in celebrating wrestling. A night full of magic with the energy of love and adrenaline on the surface, each presentation is full of talent and improvisation on the part of all the participants. It is a Mexican tradition that has been going on for 18 years and has managed to conquer Hollywood. Tania Estrada is the first Latin woman to award as main hostess in the history of Lucha Vavoom.
This event will also be accompanied by a virtual Pay-Per-View event in which it can be enjoyed from the remote comfort of its spectators.
