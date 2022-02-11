NDDOT seeks comments on 2022 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment

February 10, 2022

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is seeking comments on amendments to the 2022-2025 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for inclusion of previously unpublished projects in 2022.

Reconstruction in Dickinson on 4th Avenue East from 21st Street East to 26th Street East.

Total Cost: $1,444,000

Centerline pipe installation on ND 5 near Junction 18.

Total Cost: $500,000

The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” on the top of the page, then clicking on the “2022-2025 Final STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Program)” link under the Plans and Reports section.

Comments should be sent no later than February 25, 2022, to Logan Beise at NDDOT, 608 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via email lsbeise@nd.gov with “2022 State Federal-Aid Roadway Projects” in the subject line.

For more information:

Logan Beise, (701)328-2139 or NDDOT Communications, (701)328-4444