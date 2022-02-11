Fatal Fire in Abington Not Suspicious  

ABINGTON — Abington Fire Chief John M. Nuttall, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said that this morning’s fatal fire in Abington was not suspicious and was most likely caused by an unspecified electrical event in the living room. The Plymouth District Attorney’s office identified the victim as 45-year-old Susan Boerman.

“On behalf of the Abington Fire Department, I want to express our condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Chief Nuttall. “Electrical fires are the second-leading cause of fatal fires in Massachusetts, so I’d like to remind all our residents of some basic safety tips. Avoid running electrical cords under rugs or anywhere they could be pinched by doors or furniture. Don’t use an item with a worn, cracked, or damaged cord. When charging devices like phones and laptops, place them on a hard and stable surface like a table rather than a couch or bed. Finally, remember that extension cords and power strips are intended for temporary use: call a licensed electrician if you need additional wall outlets.”

“Modern fires burn faster than they did a few decades ago,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “You might have less than three minutes to escape from a house fire, so it’s important for everyone to have working smoke alarms on every floor and a home escape plan that accounts for two ways out. The warning from a smoke alarm and knowing where to go in an emergency can give you time to get out, stay out, and call 9-1-1.”

Abington firefighters responded to the area of 736 Linwood St. following a 9-1-1 call at about 3:45 this morning. On arrival, they found the two-story residence fully involved, with heavy smoke and flame conditions, and struck a second alarm. One adult was transported to a hospital, and another succumbed to injuries. A dog also died in the fire.

The building was a total loss. The origin and cause of the fire were jointly investigated by the Abington Fire Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s office.

The fire departments of Brockton, East Bridgewater, Hanson, Holbrook, Rockland, Weymouth, and Whitman provided mutual aid, and Norwell Ambulance also responded. Investigators were assisted by the Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit of the Department of Fire Services.

