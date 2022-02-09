Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of Upshur Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, February 7, 2022, in the 200 block of Upshur Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:06 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting but no victim. A short time later, an adult male victim was located at local hospital receiving treatment for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below and in this video: https://youtu.be/_h_nsVVB-XA

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.