SNTC Unveils New Hybrid Electric Buses

LAUGHLIN, Nev. – Today the Southern Nevada Transit Coalition (SNTC) cut the ribbon to roll out Laughlin’s newest hybrid-electric 40’ bus in a special ceremony.  The bus, which is the first of three efficient buses acquired through a federal grant program facilitated by the Nevada Department of Transportation, replaces a standard gasoline-engine bus with nearly 1-million miles of service. 

“With the electric portion of the vehicle, we’re able to obtain fuel mileages that are very comparable to smaller buses but be able to move the capacities that we have,” said Mike Jackson, the executive director of SNTC. Jackson said the hybrid buses will save approximately $120,000 per year in fuel expenses. 

Jackson was joined by NDOT Deputy Director Jeff Lerud, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft,, and other officials from RTC, Clark County, and Laughlin.  

“I am thrilled that not only are we improving mobility to Laughlin and the south part of Clark County, but we are doing it in an efficient, safe, healthy way for the people who live here,” said Commissioner Naft, who thanked NDOT for helping to facilitate additions to SNTC’s fleet. 

NDOT supports transportation to rural areas of Nevada through programs that assist rural transit agencies in managing and maintaining their buses. 

“NDOT’s role comes from a point of monitoring and making sure they are in compliance, said Lerud. “We really want to make sure they are successful in order to continue with those federal funds.” 

SNTC, which operates under the brand Silver Rider, extended today’s celebration to the Laughlin community, offering free rides on all fixed routes for a 24-hour period.  It also announced a partnership with Bullhead Area Transit in Arizona to offer day passes that both systems will accept, beginning Feb. 11. 

The Southern Nevada Transit Coalition was incorporated in June of 2002 as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Public Rural Ride (PRIDE) program. SNTC is a private, non-profit, 501(c) 3 organization with a mission is to serve and lead its diverse membership through advocacy, innovation, and information-sharing to strengthen and expand public transportation in southern Nevada. 

