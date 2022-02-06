On 02/01/2022, Cpl. Peckham stopped Tyler Elliot (25) of Sabattus for a vehicle defect. Elliot was charged with violating conditions of release x4, OAS, attaching false plates, and no insurance, and the vehicle was towed.

On 02/01/2022, Cpl. Peckham stopped Daniel Jackson (40) of Bowdoinham for using a handheld electronic device. The vehicle’s registration was suspended at the time of the stop, and the vehicle was towed.

On 02/02/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Tyreek Rankins (23) of Lewiston on the ME turnpike southbound in Cumberland. His vehicle registration was found to be suspended. His vehicle was towed.

On 02/04/2022, Tr. Keim responded to a crash at mile 12 northbound in Ogunquit. The operator of a tractor trailer unit was driving too fast for the road conditions when he lost control of the tractor trailer, going across 2 lanes and running up onto the top of the guard rail. The truck then slid approximately 200 feet to where it jackknifed and came to rest. The driver was not injured and no summons was issued.

On 02/04/2022, Tr. Keim responded to a crash at mile 8 in York. The tractor trailer was heading south when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to speed and road conditions. The truck first struck the center guardrail, causing the rear of the truck to swing and strike the shoulder guardrail. The truck then came to rest in the center of the road blocking 3 lanes. York FD responded for loss of motor oil on the road. The driver was not injured and no summons was issued.

On 02/01/2022, Tr. Bourdelais volunteered his time with Cub Scout Pack 672 to discuss safety and the importance of knowing emergency numbers and having escape plans at home. Scouts were able to ask questions and observe some of the techniques and skills law enforcement officers use to do their jobs. This included fingerprints and evidence recovery.