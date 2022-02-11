WVDOT is hiring NOW!

DOT jobs offer competitive wages, great benefits, a supportive work environment, and excellent chances for advancement. Active job postings today are in Brooke, Cabell, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Marshall, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mineral, Ohio, Raleigh, Randolph, Wirt, and Wood counties. Open positions are typically posted for seven days, with more added almost every day. Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program created the immediate need for thousands of transportation workers, engineers, equipment operators, bridge inspectors, administrators, and others who would be needed to bring the Governor’s vision to fruition. Knowing those workers would be needed – and needed fast – the DOT worked closely with Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Legislature to pass a law allowing the DOT to develop its own job posting, interviewing, and hiring procedures. The new hiring procedures revolutionized the department's ability to get job applicants on the job quickly and efficiently. In 2021, the DOT hired 638 new employees. Check the DOT website frequently, and you just may find your perfect job.​