Bridge hit prompts Parsley Bridge closure over I-80

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Travelers on the Parsley Boulevard bridge over Interstate 80 will experience a closure prompted by recent bridge damage due to a bridge hit. 

On Tuesday night large construction equipment collided into the Parsley structure over I-80, bending part of the outside girder. 

Due to the bridge damage, the bridge will remain closed until further evaluation can be completed by WYDOT bridge engineers. 

The bridge was previously hit last August causing a partial closure.

The most recent hit aggravated the existing damage, causing the full closure at this time. 

More information about potential work to repair the bridges will be released once details have been finalized. 

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled the Parsley structure over I-80 for replacement in spring of 2022.  

Bridge hit prompts Parsley Bridge closure over I-80

