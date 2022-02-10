Shaftsbury Barracks/ Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3000427

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 02/09/2022 at 2122 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5939 US Route 7 (Ladd Brook Inn) Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Tionna A. Young

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsfield, MA

VICTIM: Ashley Brown

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Ladd Brook Inn located in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that Tionna A. Young struck Ashley Brown causing pain. Young also acted in a violent and tumultuous manner while in the presence of several people.

Young was issued conditions of release and a citation ordering her to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 02/10/2022 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/10/2022 at 1230 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421