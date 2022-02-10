Shaftsbury Barracks/ Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B3000427
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 02/09/2022 at 2122 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: 5939 US Route 7 (Ladd Brook Inn) Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Tionna A. Young
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsfield, MA
VICTIM: Ashley Brown
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a fight in progress at the Ladd Brook Inn located in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that Tionna A. Young struck Ashley Brown causing pain. Young also acted in a violent and tumultuous manner while in the presence of several people.
Young was issued conditions of release and a citation ordering her to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 02/10/2022 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/10/2022 at 1230 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
