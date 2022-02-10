New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault/ Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5000378

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 02/10/2022, 0015 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Crown Point Rd. in the Town of Bridport

VIOLATIONS:

-Domestic Assault

-Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Larry S. Sunderland

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/10/2022 at 0015 hours the Vermont State Police received the report of an assault at a residence in the Town of Bridport.

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Larry S. Sunderland (43) of Bridport, VT assaulted a domestic partner. Sunderland subsequently vandalized and destroyed the victim's cell phone during the incident.

Sunderland was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. Sunderland was also issued active Conditions of Release.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/10/2022, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.