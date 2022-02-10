New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault/ Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5000378
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Anthony
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 02/10/2022, 0015 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Crown Point Rd. in the Town of Bridport
VIOLATIONS:
-Domestic Assault
-Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Larry S. Sunderland
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/10/2022 at 0015 hours the Vermont State Police received the report of an assault at a residence in the Town of Bridport.
Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Larry S. Sunderland (43) of Bridport, VT assaulted a domestic partner. Sunderland subsequently vandalized and destroyed the victim's cell phone during the incident.
Sunderland was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. Sunderland was also issued active Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/10/2022, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.