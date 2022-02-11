Feature Film Producers Pitch Projects During Virtual Sessions 11 Feb, Powered by Largo AI Software at 2022 EFM Berlinale

Largo.ai - AI technology for the film industry EFM Berlinale 2022 - 10 to 17 Feb, 2022

Two groups of producers representing US and European projects to present their movie projects during two virtual sessions available worldwide

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Largo.ai will demonstrate their AI software technology at this year’s Berlinale at two, live, virtual sessions featuring 30 feature film projects in total. The film pitches will be analyzed in real time by Largo’s revolutionary AI script analysis software. With fifteen European and fifteen American producers, the filmmakers will pitch their films during the two sessions. This live, online event is part of the 2022 Berlinale and is associated with the European Film Market (EFM). Each session will be hosted by Arianne Alcorta. The first session, dedicated to European film projects, starts at 4 PM CET/ 7 AM PT. The second session, dedicated to American film projects, begins at 6 PM CET/ 9 AM PT. For additional information and to register for free, go to the EFM website: https://www.efm-berlinale.de.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to present our technology to filmmakers around the world at this year’s European Film Market,” states Sami Arpa, co-founder and CEO Largo.ai. “That we could assemble 30 producers to pitch their projects and trust our technology to work for them in real time is a testament to the trust and confidence filmmakers have in our abilities.”

Largo.ai is a leader of Next Generation Storytelling. Their AI software can analyze all the main ingredients of a creator’s content and provide meaningful insights to producers, financiers, directors and distributors to help in the decision-making process. The advanced AI functionality can find important patterns related to certain micro-genres and demographics for each section of the script. The AI tool is also able to provide talent and casting analysis as well as create financial forecasts for the film including national and international box office and even rate it for Streaming Services and DVD. Together with AI analytics, Largo.ai is able to provide a complete workflow management tool that can be used as a method of evaluation during the development process.

Largo is a Swiss-based film production and technology company and the creators of both Sofy.tv, a video-on-demand platform for short films and Largo.ai providing a sophisticated data-driven intelligence platform to the film and television industry. Largo.ai technology is able to analyze a film project from as early as the script phase and provide insights at the post-production and distribution stages by analyzing first video versions of the movie. In 2019, the company was awarded the Best Start-Up Prize at the San Sebastian Film Festival. In 2020, Largo was selected as one of the EFM Horizon 2020 top start-ups at the 70th edition of the prestigious Berlinale (Berlin Film Festival) Most recently, the company was selected by Slush as one of 15 finalist start-ups out of 1,500 start-ups worldwide. Largo recently raised CHF 1.9K from private investors and programs, bringing a total financing of CHF 3.8M since its launch. Largo recently released results of a poll where their AI analysis results went viral. The poll provided Largo’s AI analysis for the casting options of the next James Bond. The results were featured in hundreds of print, TV and online outlets worldwide.

This year, the European Film Market’s conference program, the “EFM Industry Sessions”, is entitled SHAPING CHANGE. Over six days (10-15 February 2022), the challenges facing the film and media industry in times of digital transformation will be addressed and impulses given to help shape our shared future. A catalog of the projects with their AI results will be provided to the participants after the event. The event is titled EFM Producers Pitching their Projects Powered by AI Forecasts and is open to financiers, distributors and producers.

The full list of participating producers is available on request.

For more information: https://www.efm-berlinale.de/en/industry-programme/event-schedule/event-detail-page_21761.html

Sign up for free access to the two events by Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at the following links:

Session One, European Projects: JOIN (Feb. 11 - 4 PM CET/ 7 AM PT)

Session Two, American Projects: JOIN (Feb. 11 - 6 PM CET/ 9 AM PT)

The Largo.ai corporate site: Largo.ai

For more information about the sessions, the AI software technology or to schedule a time to speak with Sami Arpa, co-founder and CEO of Largo.ai please contact:

City PR

Phillip Nakov

phillip@cityprinc.com

(747) 283-1007