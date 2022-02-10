Submit Release
TxDOT Begins Planning &amp; Design of US 67 Reconstruction Project

BROWN AND COLEMAN COUNTIES – TxDOT's Brownwood District is proposing to reconstruct and separate the east and westbound lanes of US 67 with a depressed median, beginning in Brown County approximately 1.5 miles east of the Coleman County Line to the Santa Anna City Limits in Coleman County, Texas. 

The project will improve safety and mobility on US 67 in this location. Improvements will include dividing the four-lane roadway with a depressed median, adding shoulders, and improving sight and drainage in the area. The median will be constructed beginning approximately 0.5 miles west of the Brown County Line and will end 0.25 miles east of the Santa Anna City Limits in Coleman County. Center turn lanes and crossovers will be constructed for vehicles making left turns. This project is subject to final design consideration, does not require purchase of right-of-way, and will not displace any residential or non-residential structures.

The construction contract will be awarded this summer. For more information, please visit the project website or contact TxDOT Brownwood District by calling 325-643-0415.

For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Brownwood District’s public information officer or (325) 643-0413.

